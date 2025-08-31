Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed On Saturday (Week 1)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several college football prospects and their respective performances, as well as how they could be viewed going into the 2026 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

OKLAHOMA QB JOHN MATEER

The Oklahoma Sooners stomped Illinois State 35-3, and QB No. 10 John Mateer had a strong showing in his first game as Oklahoma’s starting quarterback. Mateer completed 80 percent of his pass attempts for 392 yards and three touchdowns with one interception, while also rushing for 24 yards and a score on the ground, commanding the offense to a convincing win.

Mateer looked in control for the Sooners, picking apart Illinois State’s secondary for the most passing yards in an Oklahoma debut at quarterback, beating Baker Mayfield’s previous mark. He did turn the ball over and will need to control the negative plays he makes to set the team back as he prepares for a daunting SEC schedule, but Mateer’s first game as a Sooner should have many excited about what he can do this season.

LSU LB HAROLD PERKINS JR.

The LSU Tigers went into Clemson in primetime and defeated the home team, 17-10 in a defensive slugfest. LB No. 7 Harold Perkins Jr. was a big component to the team’s success, posting five total tackles (three solo), 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack for the Tigers defense.

Perkins looked fast and physical coming off a torn ACL last season, regaining the All-SEC form he had back in 2022 and 2023. The former top recruit was often pegged as destined for NFL stardom, and now back to full strength after a lost 2024 season, Perkins is kicking off his 2025 campaign the right way as LSU looks to be in the thick of things as the compete for a berth in the College Football Playoff.

UNLV DB AAMARIS BROWN

The UNLV Rebels defeated Sam Houston State 38-21 on Saturday, and DB No. 9 Aamaris Brown had another strong showing to follow up his previous week against Idaho State. Brown had four total tackles (all solo), two sacks and one interception returned for a touchdown Saturday, making plays against the run, in coverage and as a pass rusher for the Rebels’ defense.

Brown had a pick the previous week as well, giving him two to start the season. The 5-10, 190-pound senior transferred from USF this spring and is off to a great start for the Rebels, being a feisty nickel defender that can blitz off the edge as well as be opportunistic in coverage. He’s off to a hot start so far in 2025 and is a name to keep an eye on as the season continues.

OREGON EDGE MATAYO UIAGALELEI

The Oregon Ducks crushed the Montana State Bobcats 59-13, and EDGE No. 10 Matayo Uiagalelei kicked off his season strong after a stellar 2024 campaign. Uiagalelei posted two sacks against Montana State, picking up right where he left off as the 6-5, 272-pound junior finished last season with 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception. He was one of the most disruptive players on an Oregon defense that also featured Pittsburgh’s first round pick DL Derrick Harmon a season ago.

Uiagalelei has the height, size, length and athleticism you look for in an NFL pass rusher, but also is strong and stout to set the edge against the run. He’s in the running to be a Day 1 pick this coming spring, and Saturday’s performance only helps solidify that notion by most scouts.