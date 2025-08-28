Scotty Miller ‘Not Taking Anything For Granted’ Despite Making Steelers’ 53-Man Roster

Although Scotty Miller made the Steelers’ 53-man roster as one of five wide receivers, he’s not taking it for granted. Now in his seventh NFL season and having experienced a variety of roles, he is ready for whatever this season throws at him. After stepping up in his second season with Pittsburgh, however, he has positioned himself well to contribute this year. And he isn’t about to drop the underdog mentality that allowed him to reach this point.

“Not at all. That’s just who I’ve always been”, Miller told reporters yesterday about losing his edge after making the team, via the Steelers’ website. “Nothing’s ever been easy for me, so [I] just go out there and compete to the best of my ability every day”.

A 2019 sixth-round pick, Scotty Miller spent his first four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While there, he won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady. Along the way, he made a big catch against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the conference finals. His role has diminished since then, however, and he has been in annual roster battles.

Miller is going into his third season working with Steelers OC Arthur Smith. He signed with Atlanta in 2023 while Smith was head coach there, then followed him to the Steelers in 2024. In Atlanta, he caught 11 passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Further down the depth chart in Pittsburgh last year, he only caught five passes for 69 yards. But he never missed his weekly shoutout from Russell Wilson, who would name everyone on the roster. Near year’s end, the Steelers waived him, re-signing him to the practice squad. It was the first time he was actually let go, despite always competing for his spot.

“It’s just not taking anything for granted”, Miller said. “Understanding the situation and being realistic about everything and just going out there with a chip on my shoulder every day, trying to prove myself right. I’ve always believed in myself over anybody”.

During the preseason, Miller caught nine passes for 167 yards. He led the AFC in receiving yards and finished third in the NFL. In the final preseason game, he put an exclamation mark on his strong offseason with a 53-yard grab. Although he didn’t play with Aaron Rodgers during the preseason, the four-time NFL MVP is excited to work the speedy receiver in September.

Despite his hard work, Miller still finds himself down the depth chart. The Steelers added DK Metcalf this offseason, and Roman Wilson and Calvin Austin III are also ahead of him. Austin has been battling an oblique injury, however, and it’s not clear if he will be ready for Week 1. If not, then Scotty Miller would be able to step in. But the Steelers will also heavily use their tight ends and running backs in the passing game.