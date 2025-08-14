Scotty Miller Nearly A ‘Lock’ To Make Steelers’ Roster, Believes Kaboly

The big question surrounding the wide receiver corps for the Pittsburgh Steelers centers on whether they need to add outside help to the room behind DK Metcalf.

However, one player who has really made a name for himself and seemingly put himself into a position to be a lock for the 53-man roster coming out of training camp is veteran wide receiver Scotty Miller.

An afterthought coming into training camp, Miller did nothing but provide steady play throughout the three weeks in Latrobe. He also made plays in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, hauling in four receptions for 47 yards. In the process, he also established strong chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Miller isn’t the biggest, the strongest or the flashiest receiver. But he’s where he needs to be consistently. That’s why longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan Wednesday afternoon on the Joe Show with Joe Starkey and Bob Pompeani, believes Miller is nearly a lock. Kaboly also compared him to a former Steelers receiver in the process.

“Scotty is where he needs to be at all times. So it’s sort of like the security blanket, and you see that being molded up there at camp. It’s like the Ben Roethlisberger-Ryan Switzer type of situation,” Kaboly said of Miller with Rodgers, according to audio via 93.7 The Fan. “It’s Aaron Rodgers and Scotty Miller. He just loves how he plays the game. He doesn’t say it, he really doesn’t say a ton about it, but you see how he reacts and throws it to him, and he’s always in the right spot.

“And Scotty Miller is a pro. I didn’t think he was going to make the team. Now? I pretty much almost have him as a lock now.”

Timing and being in the right spot where you’re expected to be within plays is a huge thing for Rodgers. It’s how he’s operated throughout his entire Hall of Fame career, and he hasn’t been shy about sharing his frustrations publicly with a receiver if they struggle with that.

Former Steelers receiver Mike Williams felt that wrath last season while with the New York Jets and was traded to the Steelers shortly thereafter.

Playing with a quarterback like Rodgers, who plays based on timing and being where you’re supposed to be in a route, is nothing new for Miller. He played with Tom Brady for a few years in Tampa Bay and became a trusted receiver, helping Tampa Bay win the Super Bowl in 2020.

Now, he’s thriving playing a very similar style with Rodgers currently.

The comparison to Ryan Switzer might concern many, but really, it’s about being a security blanket and being where you’re supposed to be on plays, and not being an unpredictable, freelancing receiver. That drives quarterbacks like Rodgers nuts. Miller doesn’t do that, and that’s why the two have developed such a strong rapport in training camp.

The question now is: Do the Steelers keep six receivers with Miller? Or does Robert Woods get cut, leaving the Steelers a bit weak from a blocking perspective at the position? It will be an interesting decision to look for, but based on how Miller has looked in training camp and the preseason, and the chemistry he has with Rodgers, it’s hard to see the Steelers keeping him off the roster.