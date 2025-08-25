Schultz: WR Amari Cooper Signing With Raiders, No Longer Option For Steelers

Hours after news of veteran WR Jakobi Meyer’s trade request out of Las Vegas, the Raiders are adding one of the top free agent receivers available. Per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Amari Cooper is inking a one-year deal with Las Vegas, taking a notable name off the board for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

BREAKING: The #Raiders are signing 5x Pro Bowl WR Amari Cooper to a 1-year deal, per multiple sources. Big time addition for Geno Smith. pic.twitter.com/B9uM3721xR — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 25, 2025

Along with Pittsburgh, Las Vegas was listed among the teams exploring wide receiver help. Cooper, 31, split 2024 with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills, traded to the latter mid-season. He struggled to find his footing and caught just 20 passes across eight games. Cooper’s production shrunk even more in the playoffs, finishing with six catches for 41-yards in three contests.

Still regarded as a crafty and smart route runner, Cooper will look to boost the Raiders’ passing game. Reportedly, the franchise has no desire to oblige Meyers’ trade request, but Meyers is also searching for a new contract that could dramatically increase his salary. If an agreement can’t be reached, Las Vegas may have an incentive to move him.

Throughout the offseason, there was no indication that Pittsburgh had interest in Cooper. He remained a free agent with scant interest until today’s announcement. The Steelers are likely looking for a bigger playmaker should they add another name on the depth chart. Cooper no longer provides that. Of his 44 receptions last season, none went longer than 30-yards.

The top free agent receiver available right now is Gabe Davis. Pittsburgh brought him in for two visits, primarily to focus on his medical while he recovers from a 2024 knee injury while with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis also recently visited the Bills, the team that drafted him in 2020.

General manager Omar Khan has expressed confidence in the Steelers’ current wide receiver group. Second-year wideout Roman Wilson impressed during preseason action, and the team has among the deepest groups of pass-catching tight ends in football. Still, Pittsburgh is likely casting a wide net in what wide receivers are available. Cooper’s name is no longer among them.