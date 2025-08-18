Schefter: Steelers Signing Former Seahawks CB Kam Alexander

Ahead of the final preseason game of the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers are adding a new face to the roster.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers are signing former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kam Alexander.

Steelers are signing former Oregon CB Kam Alexander, whom the Seahawks released last week. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2025

The Seahawks released the cornerback last week, but now he lands with the Steelers ahead of the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Alexander went undrafted out of Oregon in the 2025 NFL Draft, eventually joining the Seahawks in late July ahead of training camp. Prior to landing with Seattle, Alexander participated in rookie minicamp with the Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons, but didn’t get a contract.

Alexander measured in at 5106, 183 pounds at the Oregon Pro Day with 31 1/4-inch arms and a 76 5/8-inch wingspan. He clocked a 4.48 40-yard dash, added a 41.5-inch vertical and an 11’1″ broad jump.

Last season at Oregon, where he transferred after spending time at UTSA and Sam Houston State earlier in his collegiate career, Alexander played in 12 games for the Ducks, but production was limited. He recorded just four tackles and one interception. That interception came against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Prior to his time in Eugene, Alexander was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference defensive back for UTSA. He was named the Frisco Bowl Defensive MVP in 2023 against Marshall.

Here’s the interception he had against Marshall that year.

In the preseason with the Seahawks, Alexander played just six snaps, with all six coming against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. He graded out at a 25.8 overall, including a 26.3 in coverage. He was charged with allowing one reception for 41 yards against the Raiders before being released by Seattle.

That 41-yard reception allowed by Alexander went for a touchdown. He was beat on a double move on the outside for the score.

Lost him with the double move 😮 @Shedjackson11 LVvsSEA on @NFLNetwork

Watch live out-of-market preseason games on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/aO1fH5xiCR — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2025

The Steelers will have to make a corresponding move to add the cornerback, so we’ll see what that move is this week. Cornerbacks Cory Trice Jr. and Donte Kent remain injured and didn’t play Saturday night against the Buccaneers.