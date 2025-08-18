Schefter: Steelers Bringing In Gabe Davis For Second Visit Tuesday

Though he didn’t sign during his visit back in the beginning of June with the Pittsburgh Steelers, veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis is set to circle back to the Steelers for another visit this week as Pittsburgh is dealing with some injuries and concerns at wide receiver.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Davis is set to fly to Pittsburgh this week for another visit with the team on Tuesday.

Former Jaguars and Bills WR Gabe Davis is flying back to Pittsburgh today and is scheduled to visit the Steelers on Tuesday for a second time this off-season, per source. Steelers continue seeking WR help.

Previously, Davis visited with Pittsburgh on June 5.

Along with a trip to Pittsburgh, Davis also visited with the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants this offseason.

The veteran receiver, who turned 26 on April 1, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier in the offseason. His release came one year after signing a big deal in free agency, leaving the Buffalo Bills to play down south. He signed a three-year, $39 million deal as a free agent with the aim of giving Trevor Lawrence another big weapon to work with.

Things didn’t go well in his first year with the Jaguars. He hauled in just 20 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns during a year in which he wasn’t healthy. He battled through a knee injury and wasn’t a great fit in the offensive scheme in Duval.

A fit in Pittsburgh makes sense though, due to his size, physicality and downfield speed. Despite visiting with the Steelers in June, he didn’t sign, as he still wasn’t quite healthy. Since then, he’s focused on his rehab from the knee injury and was reportedly close to getting back to full health. Now, a visit is lined up with the Steelers, which could lead to him landing in the Steel City.

As recent as August 6, Davis was putting in work individually, working on changing directions in his rehab.

Gabe Davis working on his sticks / change of direction

Throughout his career, Davis has been a big-play weapon, averaging 16.2 yards per catch, including two seasons north of 17 yards per reception. The Steelers know that big-play aspect of Davis’ game. In three games in his career against the Steelers, Davis has eight receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns. That includes a 98-yard touchdown back in 2022.

The Steelers traded for big-play wide receiver DK Metcalf this offseason, but later traded away George Pickens, opening up a hole at WR2 behind Metcalf. Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni said going into training camp that Calvin Austin III was the WR2, but Austin has missed time since August 1 with an undisclosed injury, and now Ben Skowronek is dealing with a toe injury.

Those injuries could open a door for Davis.