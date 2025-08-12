Schefter: ‘Doesn’t Seem Like The Steelers Want To Pay’ Cam Heyward, Talks At Standstill

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward says he wants to feel valued as he seeks a restructured contract and a raise, but it seems like the franchise doesn’t want to give him any new money.

That’s what ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting. Appearing on NFL Live Tuesday afternoon, Schefter stated that two sides are still at an impasse, and that the team doesn’t seem too interested in paying the 36-year-old Heyward any additional money at his age.

“One of the most respected players in the league, is a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. And he wants to cash in now because he knows, frankly, that there aren’t many years left in his career,” Schefter said of Heyward, according to video via ESPN. “And I think you add in this: Pittsburgh, this offseason, has gone out of its way to take care of any number of players from outside and inside the organization. DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey, [Jonnu] Smith, Darius Slay, and of course, T.J. Watt. So all these players that have had nothing to do with Pittsburgh’s prior success got paid.

“T.J. Watt got paid. And here’s a player who feels like he’s meant an awful lot to this team who hasn’t gotten paid. And the two sides have not bridged any of their differences. And it doesn’t seem like the Steelers want to pay him right now.”

Heyward signed a two-year, $29 million extension last September, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season — and ostensibly ensuring he’d remain a one-helmet guy for the rest of his potential Hall of Fame career.

But after earning first-team All-Pro honors last season and having a historic year for a defensive lineman his age, Heyward feels he’s underpaid and wants a bump. Heyward is 23rd in per year pay at his position, and watched names like Christian Barmore, Jonathan Allen, Javon Kinlaw, and more reset the market at his position.

None of those guys are anywhere near the talent Heyward is. So it’s understandable why he wants a boost in pay.

Earlier in the offseason, Heyward received a $13.45 million roster bonus as part of his extension, and he’s set to make just $1.3 million in guaranteed base salary in 2025. He’s also in line for a $12.95 million non-guaranteed roster bonus in 2026, which the Steelers could theoretically move up to 2025 to satisfy Heyward, as Steelers Depot’s as Dave Bryan has suggested.

On top of asking for a contract restructure and a raise, Heyward has not ruled out missing regular-season games if he and the Steelers can’t come to terms.

Many don’t believe it will come to that, but so far there doesn’t appear to be any progress in the talks, especially after Heyward and his agent approached the team in February at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“The two sides have not had very many discussions about it, and the Steelers have not had a huge appetite to reward him right now,” Schefter said.

Heyward has been conducting a hold-in during training camp, not participating in team drills, though he has done some individual work on the side. Head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin aren’t concerned with Heyward’s readiness, and GM Omar Khan wouldn’t talk contract stuff publicly on Tuesday.

So, we wait.

Hopefully things get worked out here soon so that Heyward can get back on the field and be that key part of the Steelers’ defense he’s been for more than a decade.