Schefter: Chris Boswell Seeking New Contract From Steelers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that All-Pro K Chris Boswell is seeking a new contract from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This news comes on the heels of a separate report from Schefter that All-Pro DT Cam Heyward is looking for a new contract and a raise from the team.

Once T.J. Watt signed his contract extension, it seemed like most of the contract demands were out of the way, but the Steelers now have two important players to consider giving a raise.

Chris Boswell was the NFL’s best kicker last season, making first-team All-Pro list the first time in his career and going his second Pro Bowl. He made 41 of his 44 field goal attempts, including 13-of-15 from 50 yards or longer. His accuracy from beyond 50 yards is the best in league history.

Our Dave Bryan wrote about Boswell’s contract situation in early April. It seemed likely that he would seek additional money after his excellent year, and now that seems to be the case.

At 34 years old as the best kicker in the league, Boswell is only the 11th highest-paid kicker in the league in average salary per season. His $5 million average is well behind Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott, the only two kickers over $6 million per season. He deserves the raise, and the Steelers should give it to him with Boswell showing no signs of slowing down.

He has two years left on his deal, and the Steelers typically don’t revisit the contracts of non-quarterbacks until they have one year remaining on their deal. Though Omar Khan and has been doing things a little differently since he took over.

Boswell has been at training camp and has kicked on multiple occasions. Mike Tomlin already said he will not participate in the team’s preseason opener Saturday night in Jacksonville. Rookie Ben Sauls will kick in his place.