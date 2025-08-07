Schefter: Cam Heyward Looking For Restructured Contract, Raise

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Cam Heyward signed a two-year, $29 million extension last offseason, but after one of the best seasons of his career, Heyward is looking for a raise, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With little fanfare, Steelers four-time All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward hasn’t fully participated in practice yet this summer as he awaits a restructured contract that has not gotten done, per sources. Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, with $13.45… pic.twitter.com/Wh10LaWbXl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 7, 2025

Schefter reported on Thursday that Heyward wants a raise in a “defensive market that experienced a reset this offseason,” and while Heyward has addressed this with the Steelers, the two sides haven’t made progress on a reworked deal.

Heyward received $13.45 million in a roster bonus earlier this offseason, and one way the Steelers can give him a raise this season is to bump part of his $12.95 million unguaranteed roster bonus for 2026 up to 2025 to give him more upfront cash, as Dave Bryan suggested.

Heyward is due another $12.95M unguaranteed roster bonus in March of 2026. The Steelers could decide to bring about half of that forward to 2025 as a signing bonus to at least help his cash total for this season look better. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/oNUWV2edo0 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 7, 2025

Heyward has been a somewhat limited participant during training camp thus far. That’s nothing new, as the team has tried to manage his reps in recent years and give opportunities to younger players. Schefter’s reporting makes it sound like the decision is more so due to the contract situation, though, as Schefter writes that Heyward “hasn’t fully participated” as he seeks a restructured deal.

The Steelers recently got a new contract done with EDGE T.J. Watt before training camp started, and the team also reworked the deal of CB Jalen Ramsey. Heyward seems to want his piece of the pie after a season where he registered eight sacks, 71 tackles and 12 tackles for a loss along with 11 passes defensed.

Despite being signed last season, Heyward’s contract ranks 23rd in terms of value for interior defensive linemen. This offseason saw Milton Williams receive a contract with a $26 million average per year, while free agents Jonathan Allen, Javon Kinlaw and Javon Hargrave also received contracts that exceeded Heyward’s on a per-year basis. Broncos DT Zach Allen also just got an extension that includes an APY of $25,500,000.

A first-team All-Pro last season, Heyward is certainly worthy of more money than most of the players who are making more than him, and he’s making that known to the team. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers took care of Heyward with some sort of raise ahead of the season. He didn’t sign his contract last year until September 3, so while there may not be immediate action, something would have to get done ahead of Week 1.

Heyward is a team leader and an extremely important piece to Pittsburgh’s defense, and it would make sense that the team wants to keep him happy. With his desire for a new contract now public knowledge, we’ll see if the Steelers make giving him a new deal a focus.