Ryan Clark Seeing ‘Super Bowl Flashbacks’ From Aaron Rodgers’ Arm Talent

Though he had doubts about his ability to remain a viable starting quarterback at 41 years old, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark is starting to become a believer in Aaron Rodgers.

Clark, who was at training camp Tuesday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, tweeted that he was getting some Super Bowl XLV flashbacks from Rodgers during practice. Rodgers put on a show at times with his arm, firing the ball all over the field.

For Clark, Rodgers can still spin it.

“I can confirm it @AaronRodgers12 can still really throw the football… it’s crazy in person! 2010-11 Super Bowl Flashbacks,” Clark tweeted.

Of course, Clark is referring to the 31-25 Green Bay Packers win over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in Dallas, a night in which Rodgers lit up the great Steelers defense, making some absurd throws throughout the game.

Rodgers threw for 309 yards and three touchdowns, hitting Jordy Nelson (29 yards) and Greg Jennings (21 and 8 yards) for touchdowns in the win over the Steelers.

He was rounding into form that season, going on the following season to win the first of four NFL MVP awards and one of four first-team All-Pro accolades.

Now with the Steelers after two tough seasons with the New York Jets, Rodgers is looking to end his Hall of Fame career the right way, going out on his terms while playing some good football. Clark’s assessment of Rodgers’ arm talent in training camp isn’t new.

Many have talked about Rodgers’ quick release, his zip on the ball and his ability to make all the throws still. But for a guy who once played against Rodgers and was the victim of some absurd throws in the Super Bowl, Clark can see things from a different perspective.

And it all leads to the same conclusion: Rodgers can still spin it at an elite level.

Health is the key with Rodgers, especially playing behind a young offensive line that continues to grow. If they can keep him upright and healthy, Rodgers should be able to put together a strong season under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, especially with the weapons added this offseason in WR DK Metcalf, TE Jonnu Smith, and running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Kaleb Johnson.

There is no real question about how much is left in Rodgers’ right arm, though. Nor should there be with how he closed the 2024 season with the Jets. That’s still a strong part of his game, and he showed it Tuesday in practice.