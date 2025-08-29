Ryan Clark Praises Aaron Rodgers’ Arm Talent: ‘Best Footballs I Ever Saw Thrown’ At Training Camp

Aaron Rodgers may not be the same athlete he once was at 41 years old, but he still throws a pretty spiral. Although his game is in decline, Rodgers still has high-level arm talent. That’s something that jumped out to former Steeler Ryan Clark when he visited training camp a few weeks ago.

“He threw some footballs that were the best footballs I ever saw thrown on those fields,” Clark said Friday on The Dan Le Batard Show.

"I watched him throw a football… He threw some footballs that were the best footballs I ever saw thrown on those fields."@Realrclark25 on watching Aaron Rodgers gear up in Pittsburgh From Football America! with @Dameshek pic.twitter.com/r9Hn4nSf6Z — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 29, 2025

Clark saying Rodgers’ passes were the best he’s seen on those Saint Vincent College fields is no, well, passing comment since Clark saw Ben Roethlisberger throw plenty of passes in Latrobe. Clark has been critical of Rodgers this offseason, but his arm talent is something he clearly noticed.

That arm talent is what made the Steelers willing to wait as long as they did for Aaron Rodgers. Yes, he’s another aging veteran quarterback on a one-year deal. No, that experiment didn’t work with Russell Wilson last season. However, Rodgers still has the ability to take this offense to a much higher level.

He still can push the ball down the field, and his accuracy is sublime. The Steelers haven’t had a quarterback with such pinpoint accuracy since Roethlisberger. Rodgers being able to fit the ball into tight windows and his quick mental processing are going to add more layers to the Pittsburgh passing attack than we’ve seen in some time.

That said, a few things will need to go right around Rodgers for it to all work out. The offensive line has to keep him upright, and the Steelers have to establish a rushing attack as well. If those happen, there are enough weapons around Rodgers to make things work.

He didn’t see any preseason action, so the first time he takes the field this year will be against the New York Jets in a little over a week. However, Aaron Rodgers had a strong end to the 2024 season and should pick back up where he left off. The Steelers hope those perfect footballs Clark saw will show up in Week 1 on a bigger stage.