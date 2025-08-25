Russini: Steelers ‘Continue To Scour’ WR Market

The Pittsburgh Steelers are among a handful of teams that continue to do their due diligence at the wide receiver position — both in free agency and via trade — ahead of Tuesday’s final roster cuts deadline.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Steelers — along with the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets — “continue to scour” the market at the position. Her report comes on the heels of Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers reportedly requesting a trade Monday afternoon.

The Raiders, Steelers, Vikings and Jets continue to scour the veteran wide receiver market ahead of roster cutdown day, sources say. https://t.co/PmLQLM687z — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 25, 2025

With fourth-year receiver Calvin Austin III still working his way back from an oblique injury that kept him out of preseason action after getting hurt on Aug. 1, and second-year pro Roman Wilson being counted on to step up and help carry the load at receiver behind DK Metcalf, it makes sense the Steelers are reportedly continuing to look high and low at the position.

Just last week there was a flurry of moves at the receiver position across the NFL with Kansas City trading Skyy Moore to the San Francisco 49ers, while the Denver Broncos traded Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints. Also, the Houston Texans traded John Metchie III to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the week.

While GM Omar Khan has stated time and again that he feels good about the wide receiver group he’s put together in Pittsburgh, Austin’s injury, uncertainty surrounding the unproven Wilson, and Ben Skowronek working through a toe injury may have the Steelers in the market for another receiver.

Free agency might be their best route considering Khan has stated that he doesn’t want to move 2026 draft picks as the Steelers load up for next year’s draft, which should feature a deep QB class. Names like Gabe Davis, Amari Cooper and Odell Beckham Jr. come to mind on the open market.

But from a trade perspective, names like Indianapolis’ Alec Pierce, Jacksonville’s Parker Washington, and now Meyers in Las Vegas seem like viable options. Khan has been aggressive all offseason with trades for Metcalf, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith, so a move for a receiver ahead of the start of the season can’t be discounted — even if longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly, after recently stating they would add to the position, now feels less that way.

We’ll see if there’s a price point that the Steelers feel comfortable with in the trade market, or if they get to a point where they feel confident adding someone like Davis, Cooper or Beckham off the street. But for now, despite the lip service about the group assembled in the Steel City, the Steelers are apparently searching high and low for potential help at the position.