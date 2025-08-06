Rookie DL Derrick Harmon Not Practicing Wednesday

One of the newest faces on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is Derrick Harmon, who’s been impressive so far in training camp. However, the rookie defensive lineman didn’t suit up for practice Wednesday, according to our Alex Kozora, who is on-site in Latrobe.

Kozora also mentioned that Harmon did not go through individual drills with the rest of the defensive line. Harmon’s been healthy throughout camp, and rest days are typically for veterans. It’s unclear whether this may be a rest day for Harmon, or if he is dealing with an injury.

Harmon’s had a good start to camp. He’s already starting to make the Steelers confident in their choice of drafting him with the 21st overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. After plenty of struggles across the defensive line late last season, especially on the interior, Harmon is expected to take on a big role as a rookie and is in line for a starting role.

Harmon is already earning the respect of his teammates. Last week, after the Friday Night Lights practice, Alex Highsmith complimented Harmon and fellow draft classmate Yahya Black. This week, former Steelers OL Trai Essex lauded Harmon’s game and said he looks like a veteran already. Pittsburgh’s going to need him to play like one this season as it hopes to be much more physical at the line of scrimmage.

If he Harmon is dealing with an injury, it’s certainly inopportune timing with the Steelers’ first preseason game just a few days away. Starters don’t typically play a ton in the preseason, but rookies are a different story. Even though it’s not the same as a regular-season game, it helps rookies get a feel for the NFL before the games actually matter. Especially when the only NFL competition Harmon has had so far is against his teammates.

Preseason reps are important for rookies, so if Harmon is dealing with anything the Steelers hope it’s nothing major. Mike Tomlin will speak to the media after practice wraps up and will likely provide more information then.