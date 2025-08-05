Rookie DL Derrick Harmon ‘Looks Like A Veteran Already,’ Former Steelers OL Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on DL Derrick Harmon, and so far, the early returns have been promising. On The Snap Count podcast, former Steelers QB Charlie Batch and OL Trai Essex discussed what they’ve seen out of Harmon in training camp.

The latter has been particularly impressed by Harmon.

“Just seeing him working 1-on-1 pass rush, he looks like a veteran already with his multitude of moves, He wasn’t just bull rushing, which as offensive linemen, we can’t stand when you’re just bull rushing in pass pro. It doesn’t really work on your game,” Essex said.

Harmon had 55 pressures last season at Oregon, and working in a defensive front that includes Heyward, T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, his ability to get after the quarterback is an important trait. Even if Harmon isn’t finishing the plays, getting pressure can help one of Pittsburgh’s other talented pass rushers clean up after him, and vice versa if he has the chance to make a sack.

In addition to the array of moves Harmon has shown, Essex has also been impressed that he’s trying new things and isn’t just going through the motions. Harmon clearly wants to improve and with him learning from Cameron Heyward, Harmon’s maturity has manifested in drills with him wanting to work on different moves.

Harmon is listed as a starter on Pittsburgh’s first depth chart of the season, and he’s likely going to play a big role for the team’s defense this year. While the Steelers have been cautious with rookies, they have a clear need along the defensive line, and they seem to trust Harmon to fill it as a starter. He has the physical tools and the hearts and smarts that the Steelers traditionally look for in their draft picks, and that’s all showing early in his tenure with the team.

The more Harmon continues to learn from players like Heyward, the better off he’ll be, but he’s also taking matters into his own hands and showing initiative with how he’s approaching his business. That’s a great sign for the Steelers and Harmon as he looks to have a long, productive NFL career.