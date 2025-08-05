Roman Wilson Credits ‘Brother’ Calvin Austin III For Helping Him Deal With Rookie Injury

Heading into his rookie year, the Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes for Roman Wilson. Those were dashed quickly when he suffered an injury on the first day of padded practice. Wilson essentially missed his entire rookie season, which is hard for any rookie to deal with. However, he points to Calvin Austin III as a teammate who helped him through that process.

“Going through my injuries, he helped me a lot,” Wilson said of Austin after practice Tuesday, via Steelers.com. “He gave me a lot of advice, gave me a lot of wisdom. Helped me out on the football field a lot, you know. I look up to him. He’s like a big brother, and I feel like he’s always got the right answers for me.”

Wilson’s rookie season was tough, and it now puts him in a difficult spot moving forward. He’s got to find chemistry with his new quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, but the offense has struggled through the first couple of weeks of training camp. Wilson is now listed on the third team on the Steelers’ first depth chart. That depth chart doesn’t mean a ton, and it certainly isn’t the end-all, be-all regarding how the season will work itself out. However, it shows that Wilson has an uphill climb after missing his entire rookie year due to injuries.

That said, Calvin Austin has a unique perspective from which to help Wilson here. Austin was drafted back in 2022, but missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury. His second year was quiet as well, with just 17 receptions and 180 receiving yards. It wasn’t until his third season that he really took a step forward with 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

There are a lot of parallels between the two. Both are mid-round draft picks, Austin going in the fourth round and Wilson in the third. Each never saw a target in their rookie years due to injuries. However, Austin does offer a roadmap for hope, even if Wilson struggles this year. Austin managed to put things together in his third season, leading some to debate whether he should receive an extension. That’s a conversation few expected they’d have after his quiet first two years in the league.

Wilson is starting to come into his own in camp so far. Feeling motivated on Tuesday, he had arguably his best practice. Wilson caught a deep ball from Rodgers in the team period, and he also caught a touchdown during the seven shots drill, which the offense dominated Tuesday.

It’s going to be a process for Wilson. The Steelers have DK Metcalf, Austin, Jonnu Smith, Pat Freiermuth, and potentially even Darnell Washington all getting looks ahead of him. He’ll have his rookie mistakes and will take his time to grow.

That said, the Steelers have high hopes for both him and Calvin Austin. They hope these two can help lead their receiving corps for years to come. It sounds like they’ve built trust in each other already, which is a good sign going forward.