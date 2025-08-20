Rod Woodson Thinks Steelers Are Only AFC North Team That Could Give Ravens ‘A Run’ For Division Crown

The AFC North is one of the most competitive divisions in football. That was evident last year, with the Pittsburgh Steelers being on top for most of the season. However, they fell apart to end the year, allowing the Baltimore Ravens to take the AFC North crown. This year, the Steelers made upgrades in hopes to not only win their division but compete for a Super Bowl. Former Steeler and Raven Rod Woodson recently gave his opinion on if any AFC North team will be a threat to the Ravens this year.

“I don’t think there is one,” Woodson said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I would say this, I think the Steelers are gonna be better than what people think because they did load up on defense.

“If you paid attention to their offseason, they loaded up on defense, they brought in Aaron Rodgers. If they can protect Aaron Rodgers in the pocket, he can still throw the football. My question with those guys is can they protect him?”

After how their 2024 season ended, it’s fair to wonder if the Steelers can actually compete with the Ravens this year. In their last two games against Baltimore, the Steelers got crushed. They were no match for the Ravens’ rushing attack.

However, they aren’t the same team this year. Gone are players like Russell Wilson, George Pickens, and Najee Harris. Now, the Steelers have Rodgers, DK Metcalf, and rookie Kaleb Johnson. Also, like Woodson says, they loaded up on defense, adding Jalen Ramsey, Darius Slay, and others.

While breaking down the teams in the division, Woodson ultimately choose only one that he sees as actual competition for the Ravens.

“Cincinnati does have, obviously Joe Burrow played lights out last year. Could’ve been MVP. Defensively, I’m not exactly sure. You’ve got a new coordinator there. I think Cleveland’s Cleveland. But I think if anyone gives the Ravens a run in the North, it’d be the Steelers,” Woodson said.

As a Hall of Fame defensive back, it isn’t surprising to hear that Woodson is critical of the Bengals. While their offense has a chance to be the best in the league, their defense doesn’t look like it can stop a nosebleed. Against the Ravens, who have players like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry on offense, the Bengals might not be able to keep up.

Woodson’s summary of the Browns is spot on as well. They’re looking down the barrel of another rebuild, not the division crown. That leaves the Steelers. They’re the Ravens’ biggest rival. Even when one of those teams has a down year, they usually give the other a tough battle.

With the Ravens looking like Super Bowl contenders, can the Steelers end the year on top of their division? It’s not impossible. The Steelers will likely be looking forward to getting some revenge against the Ravens after their last two meetings. The two teams aren’t scheduled to play each other until Week 14, so we’ll have to wait a while to see whether or not Woodson is correct.