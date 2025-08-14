Robert Woods Has ‘100%’ Chance To Make Roster, Dulac Believes

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t have a clear-cut order behind WR1 DK Metcalf, and with WR Scotty Miller having a strong training camp, there’s been some speculation that the Steelers could cut Robert Woods. Woods was signed earlier this offseason, and the 33-year-old veteran is still a sound blocker, but his best days as a receiver are behind him. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette doesn’t see any chance the Steelers move on from Woods, giving him a “100%” chance to make the roster in his latest chat.

Metcalf, Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson are essentially assured of a spot on the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Ben Skowronek is a good special teamer so he’s likely going to make the 53 as well, which leaves Woods and Miller battling for the fifth spot at receiver. Pittsburgh could keep six receivers and roster both Woods and Miller, but that would mean the team needs to make a concession somewhere else.

Even though Woods isn’t at his peak as a receiver, he’s a good veteran presence and someone who’s won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s also been productive throughout his career, with two seasons over 1,000 yards, and he’s not a bad mentor to have in the room for players like Austin and Wilson. With the Steelers being a team that still will want to run the ball, his blocking ability could be useful as well.

Miller has had a strong camp though, and Mark Kaboly thinks he’s nearly a “lock” to make the roster. The Steelers kept six receivers on their initial 53-man roster in 2023, and it’s not inconceivable that they could do it again if they want to keep Miller. He and Woods offer different skill sets, with Miller a speedy receiver who can stretch the field and create yards-after-catch opportunities, so it’s not as if the Steelers would be keeping two players who provide the same thing.

Miller and Woods had similar production during training camp. Miller finishing second on the team with 11 receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown while Woods had 10 receptions for 147 yards and a touchdown.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything shakes out ahead of final roster cutdowns at the end of August. Woods only signed a one-year, $2 million contract so there isn’t a lot of financial stake if the Steelers do move on from him, but Dulac doesn’t believe there’s a chance of that happening and Woods can still be a useful piece on the field and in the locker room. It wouldn’t be particularly surprising if he makes the roster or gets cut, but it does seem as if his chances of winding up on the initial 53 are high.