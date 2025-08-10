Robert Woods ‘Falling Down The Ladder A Bit’ In WR Roster Battle, Batko Believes

A surprising signing shortly after the 2025 NFL Draft, veteran wide receiver Robert Woods was brought in to add experience and toughness to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver room.

Though he’s been relatively quiet in training camp, Woods has typically been believed to be a shoo-in for the 53-man roster. He’s a good blocker and has a great team-first attitude, not worrying about his own numbers.

But at 33 years old, and still not quite having an impact so far, Woods could soon find himself on the outside looking in at a roster spot.

That’s how the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko sees it, especially after Saturday night’s preseason opener in which Woods had a quiet night while a number of other Steelers receivers had big moments.

“Robert Woods is someone who, I don’t necessarily love doing the whole winners and losers thing of preseason, but he’s someone who I think he might be falling the ladder a little bit as these other guys [look good],” Batko said Sunday on the North Shore Drive podcast.

Woods had just one catch for four yards Saturday night against the Jaguars, and it came on a short throw to the flat from Mason Rudolph on the Steelers’ opening possession of the game.

It was a nice design by Steelers OC Arthur Smith, utilizing Woods as the motion man, and then building play-action off it and utilize a slide off it. Woods finds himself open in the flat, giving Rudolph a target to hit with pressure in his face.

Woods doesn’t have the speed to run away from defenders in these situations though, so it went for just a 4-yard gain.

While Woods had just one catch on the night, Scotty Miller, Max Hurleman, Roc Taylor and Ke’Shawn Williams all made some big plays in the passing game. Williams and Hurleman both found the end zone and had 20-plus yard catches. Taylor and Miller also added explosive plays, too.

Fortunately for Woods, he has the blocking aspect of his game in his toolbox, which will help him state his case for a roster spot over the likes of Miller, Hurleman, Taylor, and Williams. The Steelers need a dependable blocking receiver in Smith’s offense, and while DK Metcalf is that big, physical presence, they need someone in the slot to mix it up. That’s where Woods can come in.

But he needs to start making some plays and showing he can still handle a role in the NFL. He played 15 games for the Texans last season, and he has nearly 700 career NFL receptions. The experience is there, but there’s nothing guaranteed for him.

Seeing the young receivers stepping up and making plays Saturday night has to put Woods on some sort of notice, at least for the time being.