Reports: DeMarvin Leal, Robert Woods Signing With Steelers’ Practice Squad

With the waiver deadline passing without any Pittsburgh Steelers additions or subtractions, GM Omar Khan is busy filling the team’s practice squad.

Second-year cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. has already reportedly re-signed to the practice squad, and now veteran OLB DeMarvin Leal and wide receiver Robert Woods are joining the mix, too.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Leal is signing to the practice squad, while NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero is reporting Woods is circling back to the Steelers, too — for now.

DL DeMarvin Leal is returning to the #Steelers via practice squad, per source. pic.twitter.com/BY0Q5K0sYd — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 27, 2025

Veteran WR Robert Woods plans to re-sign with the #Steelers practice squad for now, per source. Other teams showed interest in Woods before the cutdown, so it could be a temporary situation. Players on practice squads are free to sign elsewhere anytime. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 27, 2025

Leal, who added weight this offseason and played primarily outside linebacker, was the odd man out at the position behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and rookie fourth-round pick Jack Sawyer. Though he showed some flashes during training camp and the preseason, playing the run well and flashing some explosiveness off the edge with a clear pass-rush plan, the inconsistency in his game hurt him in the end, leading to the Steelers cutting as part of their final roster moves Tuesday.

With Herbig nursing a hamstring injury and Sawyer still adjusting to a new defense and the speed of the game, Leal lands on the practice squad giving the Steelers solid depth at the position.

In the preseason, Leal generated five pressures, including three in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Ultimately, the Steelers cut ties with him, but it’s a nice sign for him that Pittsburgh brought him back to its practice squad.

As for Woods, it’s a bit of a surprise he circled back, considering he struggled throughout training camp and the preseason. He played late into the fourth quarter in the final two preseason games and recorded just one catch overall for six yards in preseason action.

Woods played 69 snaps in the preseason for the Steelers but did very little with those snaps. His one catch came in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went for just six yards on a quick throw from quarterback Mason Rudolph.

He didn’t see another target, finishing with a grade of 47.0 overall from Pro Football Focus. Run blocking was considered his strength when signed, and yet he struggled in that department too during the preseason.

His experience and versatility being able to play inside and outside, along with potentially handling some kick- and punt-return duties in a pinch, makes Woods a valuable depth piece to keep around on the practice squad. We’ll see how long he sticks around on the practice squad though. Maybe another opportunity opens elsewhere for him.