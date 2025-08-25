Reports: Commanders, WR Terry McLaurin Strike Long-Term Deal

The odds of Terry McLaurin joining the Pittsburgh Steelers were always low. Now, they’re zero. McLaurin and the Washington Commanders reached a three-year deal worth $96 million to keep him with the team, according to multiple reports. NFL insider Jordan Schultz was the first to break down the numbers.

BREAKING: The #Commanders and All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin have agreed to a 3-year extension worth over $96M, multiple sources tell me. The deal is done and "Scary Terry" gets his well-deserved payday — while Jayden Daniels gets his star receiver back in his arsenal. pic.twitter.com/Egn25qxnR8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 25, 2025

McLaurin had been in a contract standoff with the Commanders throughout the offseason and had yet to practice with the team. He began the year on the Active/PUP list with an “injury” that was more related to his contract than his health. Washington activated him from PUP last week, though reporting indicated it wasn’t because the two sides were close to a deal. Now, one has been struck.

Still a playmaking receiver downfield, McLaurin was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. A steal of a selection, he’s made two Pro Bowls and has registered five-straight 1,000-yard seasons. With Jayden Daniels at quarterback, the Commanders’ offense came alive last season, finishing fifth in points and seventh in total yards.

McLaurin was reportedly looking to top DK Metcalf’s contract that carries an average yearly value of just under $33 million per season. Based on the initial reporting, McLaurin’s deal comes slightly below but essentially matches Metcalf’s figure.

Pittsburgh spending the draft capital and giving McLaurin a new contract was unrealistic. Though the team could’ve made the math work, the Steelers had no desire to trade 2026 draft picks. Selections that could be used to infuse youth into next year’s roster and to potentially pursue a first-round franchise quarterback.

The Steelers have flirted with adding more receiver help, twice bringing in veteran Gabe Davis to gauge his health, and a signing or trade before Week 1 can’t be ruled out. But it’ll be on a much smaller scale than McLaurin, who could spend the rest of his career in Washington.