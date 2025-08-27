Report: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Signing With 49ers Over Steelers

After reportedly weighing his options between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers, veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is headed to the Bay Area.

According to Ari Meirov on X, Valdes-Scantling is signing with the 49ers, bolstering a wide receiver room depleted by injuries and suspension.

Source: The #49ers are signing veteran WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was just recently released by Seattle. Valdes-Scantling was choosing between Pittsburgh and San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/DscMa43iej — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 27, 2025

Valdes-Scantling was cut by the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday as part of final roster moves to get to the 53-man roster. At 30 years old and with more than 100 NFL career games played, Valdes-Scantling was not subject to waivers, meaning he could choose his next team.

That could have been Pittsburgh where he would have reunited with former teammate Aaron Rodgers. The two had a good deal of success together in Green Bay from 2018-2021. The Steelers remain in the market at the receiver position after roster cuts, which saw the team release veteran Robert Woods and keep Scotty Miller as its fifth receiver on the initial 53-man roster.

The 49ers needed WR help more than Pittsburgh though, with Brandon Aiyuk headed to the PUP list as he continues to recover from the torn ACL suffered last season. Meanwhile Demarcus Robinson was just suspended for three games, Jauan Jennings is dealing with an injury, rookie Jordan Watkins has a high-ankle sprain, and Jacob Cowing is working back from a hamstring injury.

49ers WR room is T-H-I-N. -Healthy: Pearsall, Moore, Chosen, Bergen (if he makes it), Hodgins??

-Hurt: *Jennings, Aiyuk, Cowings, Watkins

-Suspended: Robinson — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) August 26, 2025

Valdes-Scantling spent the 2024 season with the New Orleans Saints. He hauled in just 17 passes but recorded 385 yards and four touchdowns, remaining a significant big-play threat with his speed. That work in New Orleans landed him a one-year deal with the Seahawks this offseason at $5.5 million, but that price tag wasn’t enough for him to stick on the roster, leading to his release.

In his career, Valdes-Scantling has hauled in 205 receptions for 3,566 yards and 20 touchdowns, owning an impressive 17.4 yards per catch. During his time in Green Bay, he hauled in 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns, drawing rave reviews from Rodgers in the process.

With his ability to stretch the field and make big plays vertically, he made sense as a potential fit in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, but that option is now off the table. We’ll see what direction the Steelers go, but one thing remains pretty clear: they remain interested in adding a receiver, and they have some options out there to explore.