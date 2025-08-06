Report: Top FA Receiver Keenan Allen Signing With Chargers

If there’s a position the Pittsburgh Steelers might still consider adding to, receiver would be the obvious option that comes to mind. The pool of available talent at that position got smaller on Tuesday, when NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that WR Keenan Allen is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal.

Reunion: Six-time Pro Bowl WR Keenan Allen is signing with the #Chargers on a one-year, $8.52 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Agents Zeke Sandhu and Damarius Bilbo of @KlutchSports negotiated the deal for Allen, who is back with the team that drafted him in 2013. pic.twitter.com/LwpzGzg9hP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 5, 2025

With Allen being a free agent this long, many speculated that he could be a good fit in Pittsburgh. However, there were never any tangible links between the two parties. The only veteran receiver the Steelers visited with this offseason was Gabe Davis, who left the building without a deal. Aside from Robert Woods, the Steelers haven’t shown much interest in the veteran free agent receiver market.

Interestingly, Allen isn’t the only former Chargers’ receiver to sign back in Los Angeles this offseason. Steelers fans are familiar with the first one to do so. Mike Williams, who spent half a season in Pittsburgh last year, also signed back in Los Angeles at the start of free agency. He recently decided to retire, necessitating Allen’s signing.

That said, there never seemed to be much interest between Keenan Allen or the Steelers. Back in June, he made a remark on a Tik Tok stream that he wasn’t interested in coming to Pittsburgh.

Their lack of interest in free agent receivers shows the Steelers have confidence in their own receiving room. DK Metcalf is arguably an upgrade at WR1 over George Pickens, but behind him there’s not a lot of proven depth. The Steelers hope Calvin Austin III can take another step forward after a solid 2024 season, with 548 receiving yards and four touchdowns. They have expressed confidence in Roman Wilson as well. He’s essentially heading into his rookie year after missing nearly all of the 2024 season due to injuries. Finally, Pittsburgh already has some veterans in Woods and Scotty Miller.

That said, injuries or bad play could expose the unit at any time. If the Steelers look to add a receiver before the season starts, Keenan Allen is officially off the board.