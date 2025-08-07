Report: Steelers Work Out Three Offensive Tackles, Visit With Another

The Pittsburgh Steelers ultimately signed OT Andrus Peat, but they did their due diligence on a small list of other tackles. They worked out three, including Peat, and hosted one other for a visit according to the NFL transaction sheet. They worked out Spencer Rolland, Andrus Peat and Julian Pearl, and also hosted Ozzie Hutchinson, per Aaron Wilson on X.

Rolland entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina in 2024. After initially signing with the Minnesota Vikings, Rolland didn’t make it past roster cutdowns and signed to the Packers practice squad for a couple months in the middle of last season. He also played in the UFL this past season with the Arlington Renegades.

At his UNC Pro Day, Rolland measured in at 6061, 306 pounds with 32 3/8-inch arms. He also ran a 5.22-second 40-yard dash and put up 24 reps on the bench press.

Pearl entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2024. His first stop was in Baltimore with the Ravens, but he didn’t make it past roster cutdowns and signed to the Vikings practice squad for a month. After being released, he signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad and was waived from their offseason roster on August 5.

At his Illinois Pro Day, Pearl measured in at 6060, 312 pounds, with 35 1/8-inch arms. He ran a 5.60-second 40-yard dash and put up 18 reps on the bench press. He went to the combine, but did not work out with a hamstring injury.

Hutchinson was an undrafted free agent this year out of Albany. He initially signed with the Ravens but was released earlier this week. At his Pro Day, he measured in at 6046, 307 pounds with 34-inch arms. He did not do any testing at that event.

Pittsburgh needed another tackle because Calvin Anderson has been dealing with an injury. Tomlin described it as something that would likely hold him out “more than a few days.”

The Steelers are unlikely to add any of these others tackles right now because they signed Peat, but one of them could circle back later in camp or end up on the practice squad later down the line.