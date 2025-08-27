Report: Steelers Showing Interest In WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly showing interest in veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. In a Tuesday night tweet, Wilson indicated the San Francisco 49ers or Steelers are Valdes-Scantling’s most-likely destination.

Wilson’s wording is a little unclear. From his tweet, it’s hard to know if Valdes-Scantling has a planned visit into Pittsburgh or if a well-placed source believes the Steelers and 49ers simply have interest in him. It’s also unknown if a signing would place him on the 53-man roster or practice squad. The team kept five receivers on its initial 53-man roster: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, Ben Skowronek, and Scotty Miller.

A vested veteran, Valdes-Scantling won’t be subject to waivers and can sign with any team.

The Pittsburgh dots are easy to connect. The Steelers have one of the NFL’s weaker receiver depth charts and have flirted with veteran like Gabe Davis, bringing him in twice for visits.

Valdes-Scantling also has Aaron Rodgers ties. Drafted in 2018, the two were teammates in Green Bay from 2018-2021. Over that span, MVS caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, he led the league by averaging over 20-yards per reception. His career average of 17.4-yards per catch is one of the best marks by a receiver this century.

Last year, Valdes-Scantling made plays in limited action for the New Orleans Saints. Appearing in eight games, he caught just 17 passes but put up 385 yards and four touchdowns. In the offseason, the Seattle Seahawks signed him to a one-year, $5.5 million deal but he failed to crack the 53-man roster and was released. In the preseason, he caught three passes for 33-yards.

Saints legend Marquez Valdes-Scantling pic.twitter.com/lHyPBf5zZh — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) June 20, 2025

For his career, Valdes-Scantling has played in 106 games amassing 205 receptions for 3,566-yards and 20 touchdowns. He won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 49ers also need wide receiver help after suffering injuries and a suspension at the position. But reuniting with Rodgers could prove enticing for Valdes-Scantling.