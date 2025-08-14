Report: Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Won’t Face Formal Charges Following July Arrest

Cleveland Browns RB Quinshon Judkins was arrested on July 12 on domestic assault and battery charges, but Judkins will not face prosecution, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz. Schultz reported Thursday that Judkins will not face formal charges as prosecutors declined to continue with the case.

Judkins remains the only rookie unsigned from the 2025 NFL Draft, and he didn’t participate in Browns training camp. With no formal charges filed, Judkins will likely sign his rookie contract and rejoin the team in short order. Judkins could still be subject to discipline from the NFL through the league’s personal conduct policy.

The No. 36 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Judkins ran for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns last season at Ohio State. He shared a backfield with fellow second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson. Prior to Ohio State, Judkins spent two seasons at Ole Miss. He ran for an SEC-high 1,567 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman and 1,158 yards and 15 touchdowns as a sophomore before transferring.

In Cleveland, he’ll look to compete with RB Jerome Ford and fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson for Cleveland’s starting job. The Browns moved on from longtime starter Nick Chubb this offseason, with Chubb signing with the Houston Texans.

Early in training camp, Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam said he was “cautiously optimistic” Judkins would sign and play this season. With the legal trouble settled, the door is open for Judkins to ink his rookie contract.

Given that Judkins didn’t participate in training camp, he’s less versed in the offense than Ford and Sampson right now. He may not be productive early, but the Browns have high expectations for Judkins given where they drafted him.

There’s been no word on potential discipline from the NFL, but with the criminal investigation concluded, the league’s investigation should follow shortly.

The Steelers play the Browns in Week 6 and Week 17 this season. The door is open for Judkins to be on the field for those two matchups.