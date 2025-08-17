Recap: Steelers Lose On Game-Ending Field Goal In Team’s Lone Preseason Home Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers took the field Saturday for the second time this preseason, hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pittsburgh had a long list of starters sitting out, and Tampa Bay played most of theirs aside from Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans. It was a close game throughout, but Tampa Bay ended up coming out on top thanks to a late field goal, by a score of 17-14.

The Buccaneers won the toss and elected to receive. Bucky Irving struggled to get to the line of scrimmage on two runs, and a false start put Tampa Bay in 3rd and 16. Teddy Bridgewater threw short of the sticks and the Bucs punted the ball away. Pittsburgh’s first drive was even more lackluster. On the second play, Rudolph tried to find Roman Wilson down the seam, and was intercepted by Zyon McCollum.

Keeanu Benton made a nice play on the second play of the Buccaneers’ drive, batting down Bridgewater’s pass at the line of scrimmage. On 3rd and 8, Bridgewater found Jalen McMillan for a first down. McMillan was injured in an awkward landing, but was able to walk off the field. On a field goal attempt, D’Shawn Jamison roughed the kicker to give Tampa Bay a free first down. Bridgewater quickly made the Steelers pay, finding Bucky Irving in the end zone on a 15-yard touchdown pass. Chase McLaughlin’s extra point gave Tampa Bay a 7-0 lead.

Following two short runs, Mason Rudolph tried to scramble for the first down but ended up a yard short. Pittsburgh then stopped Tampa Bay on three downs, but they went for it on 4th and 6. Bridgewater converted, finding Sterling Shepard for a 27-yard gain. Bridgewater then hit Egbuka on a 5-yard touchdown pass. The extra point made it a 14-0 game.

The Steelers’ offense woke up, with Rudolph finding Roman Wilson deep for 42 yards. A pass interference penalty put the Steelers all the way to the two-yard line, where Rudolph found Brandon Johnson in the end zone. The Buccaneers’ lead narrowed to 14-7.

Tampa Bay was quickly forced into 3rd and 8. Then, Derrick Harmon got his first sack on a nice bull rush to force a punt. Skylar Thompson found Roman Wilson for a 30-yard completion, but a sack ended up halting Pittsburgh’s drive also. Cameron Johnston pinned Tampa Bay to their own 11-yard line. Pittsburgh got a quick stop, with Brandin Echols breaking up a pass on 3rd and 6 to force a punt.

The Steelers put a nice drive together, led by a 14-yard run from Kaleb Johnson and a 23-yard completion to Scotty Miller. Moments later, Thompson was intercepted by Kindle Vildor, ending a Steelers’ drive that looked like their most consistent so far. The Buccaneers broke off a few long runs to being their drive, but eventually got into 3rd and 12. Jack Sawyer got good pressure on Kyle Trask to force a short throw and a punt.

Pittsburgh’s response was just as quiet. Two runs to the line of scrimmage and a false start put them in 3rd and 15 and an eventual punt. Tampa Bay started their drive at their own 12-yard line with 59 seconds left in the first half. Kyle Trask couldn’t complete much of anything and we saw yet another punt. Pittsburgh kneeled to end the half, with Tampa Bay leading 14-7.

An illegal hands to the face penalty hurt the Steelers on their first drive of the second half, and they quickly had to punt. Tampa Bay got the ball back with Connor Bazelak entering at quarterback. He made two nice completions, to Josh Williams and Tez Johnson, each for 13 yards. However, their drive ended after Dayrl Porter made a nice tackle, stopping them short on 3rd and 5.

Getting the ball back, Kaleb Johnson did have two nice runs for nine and seven yards. Pittsburgh’s drive halted on 3rd and 3, with Thomspon being sacked by John Bullock. However, Tez Johnson muffed the punt, giving Pittsburgh a big break and the ball at the 21. The Steelers took advantage. Kaleb Johnson brought them to the goal line, where Trey Sermon punched it in from a yard out. Ben Sauls’ extra point tied the game at 14-14.

Penalties didn’t allow the Buccaneers to respond. A false start and a pass interference penalty put Tampa Bay in 3rd and 19, which they couldn’t dig out of. Logan Woodside entered at quarterback for Pittsburgh, but didn’t do much on his first drive. Sermon ran for one yard, and Woodside fired two incompletions before another punt to start the fourth quarter. Tampa Bay’s ensuing drive was nearly identical. Two short runs from Williams, and then an incomplete pass to Jacob Harris. Pittsburgh took possession with 13:11 left in regulation.

Lew Nichols made a loud introduction with a 37-yard run to begin the drive. Pittsburgh worked their way deeper into Tampa Bay’s territory, with Woodside narrowly missing Roc Taylor in the end zone on 3rd and 7. Sauls came on to attempt a 42-yard field goal but hooked it. The score remained 14-14.

The game went to break, and Renegade played across Acrisure Stadium’s speakers, despite it being a preseason game. The defense responded, with Jamison making a big hit to force a fumble, recovered by Pittsburgh. The Steelers got the ball at their own 36 with 8:21 on the clock.

Roc Taylor continued that momentum with a 20-yard reception to begin Pittsburgh’s drive. They couldn’t do much after, deciding to go for it on 3rd and 7. Woodside then threw incomplete to the flat, turning the ball over. Tampa Bay got in their own 4th down situation, with just one yard to go. Eku Leota made a nice play in the backfield, forcing a turnover on downs.

With good field position, Pittsburgh started to push down the field. That ended when Woodside was picked off by Antonio Grier Jr. who returned the ball all the way to Pittsburgh’s 40-yard line just ahead of the two-minute warning. Bazelak found Garrett Greene and 3rd and long for 13 yards, moving the ball to the Steelers’ 22-yard line.

Tampa Bay kicked a 42-yard field goal as time expired, giving Tampa Bay a 17-14 victory. Pittsburgh now has a short week, as they hit the road to take on the Carolina Panthers next week.