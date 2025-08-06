‘Really Enjoyed Him As A Person:’ Aaron Rodgers, Arthur Smith Relationship Blossoming

One of the biggest question marks with the Pittsburgh Steelers’ signing of QB Aaron Rodgers was how he would mesh with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. While it’s still early in the relationship, as Rodgers has only been with the Steelers for two months, so far, everything seems to be going great. Rodgers talked about his admiration for Smith ahead of Pittsburgh’s training camp practice on Wednesday.

“We sat yesterday for two and a half hours, just talking ball. It’s not all Xs and Os, it’s storytelling time to time. But he’s not a rigid guy at all, so any ideas that I have or ideas that some of the receivers have given me to give to him, everything is taken into consideration,” Rodgers said. “I’ve just really enjoyed him as a person a lot and the way he leads in front of the room. It’s been a lot of fun so far,” Rodgers said via Chris Adamski of TribLive on Twitter.

It’s a good sign that the relationship between Rodgers and Smith is off on the right foot. Of course, it’s going to matter a lot more how things go when the team gets into the season. Things reportedly deteriorated between Smith and Russell Wilson toward the end of last season, despite the two of them seemingly getting off on the right foot.

Rodgers said recently that it’s going to be Smith’s playbook, and he needs to adapt to what his offensive coordinator wants to do. That doesn’t mean Smith won’t take feedback though, and the open lines of communication between Smith and Rodgers can allow the offense to evolve with feedback from the entire unit.

If the working relationship between Rodgers and Smith continues to be strong, it’ll provide harmony on the offensive side of the ball. Winning is the best way to ensure that the vibes stay positive, and it’ll be important for the Steelers to get off to a hot start. Smith’s ability as a leader is something that’s impressed Rodgers, and it’s not a huge surprise that the two have gotten along. Rodgers worked under Matt LaFleur with the Packers, and Smith worked with LaFleur with the Tennessee Titans, so there’s at least a sense of familiarity for the style of offense that Rodgers is running.

Rodgers may not be on the field for Saturday’s preseason opener, but it’ll be interesting to see how Smith’s offense operates with a new, veteran quarterback under center who he’s spent a lot of time with going over football.