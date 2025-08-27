Ravens Make Kyle Hamilton Highest-Paid Safety In NFL History

The Baltimore Ravens have signed S Kyle Hamilton to a contract extension, the team announced earlier today.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, it’s a four-year extension worth up to $100.4 million, with $82 million guaranteed, making it the largest contract for a safety in NFL history.

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a four-year, $100.4 million extension, the largest for a safety in NFL history. The deal, negotiated by Kyle McCarthy and Brian Murphy of @AthletesFirst, includes $82 million guaranteed – which… pic.twitter.com/HDENCgaRqa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025

It surpasses the previous record held by Detroit Lions S Kerby Joseph, who signed an extension earlier this offseason. Hamilton has been one of the keys of Baltimore’s defense and one of the best safeties in football over the past three seasons.

Hamilton was the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s blossomed into an All-Pro. He was a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2023 after a season in which he had four interceptions, 13 passes defensed, 81 tackles and three sacks. Last season, he registered 107 tackles to go along with two sacks, two forced fumbles and nine passes defensed. He finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting and was a second-team All-Pro.

“I think the deal really does think about we feel about Kyle. Highest-paid safety in the NFL, that’s a responsibility that we don’t take lightly,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said during a press conference on Wednesday. “Kyle’s proven that he’s going to carry that very well.”

“I think the deal speaks to how we feel about @kyledhamilton_." General Manager Eric DeCosta pic.twitter.com/iuEbHBhlqv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2025

The Ravens got the deal done following Hamilton’s third season, and while they had picked up his fifth-year option earlier this offseason, they prioritized getting an extension done to reward Hamilton for what he’s done for the team.

The Steelers will see Hamilton and the Ravens in Week 14 and Week 18 this season, and Baltimore is expected to once again be a contender in the AFC. The Ravens are the favorites to win the AFC North, and Hamilton once again playing at an All-Pro level could help them get there.

For his career, Hamilton has five interceptions, 27 passes defensed, seven sacks and 250 total tackles. Baltimore’s secondary struggled in the first half of last season, but the defense rebounded in the second half as the Ravens made a run to the AFC Divisional Round, beating the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Round. They signed Jaire Alexander to join the likes of Hamilton and Marlon Humphrey in their secondary, and Baltimore’s defense should be a strength in 2025.