Rapoport: Steelers Releasing Veteran WR Robert Woods

The Pittsburgh Steelers are releasing veteran wide receiver Robert Woods, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers are releasing veteran WR Robert Woods, source said, though the door is open for a possible return. Either way, he plans to play in 2025. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2025

Signed to a one-year deal shortly after the conclusion of the 2025 NFL Draft, Woods was expected to be an option in the receiver room under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith due to his blocking abilities as well as his dependability out of the slot.

But due to a quiet training camp and a preseason in which he played late into the fourth quarter in the final two matchups against Tampa Bay and Carolina, the writing was on the wall for Woods, who was outplayed by Scotty Miller this summer.

Releasing Woods carries a $745,000 dead money charge for the Steelers in 2025, according to Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan.

Rapoport’s report leaves the door open for Woods’ return to Pittsburgh, but the team continues to “scour” the market at the receiver position in search of an upgrade. Based off the training camp he had and his lack of production in the preseasons, it seems hard to believe Woods would circle back to the Steelers.

Woods played 69 snaps in the preseason, including 24 against Tampa Bay and 21 against Carolina. He had just one reception in the preseason for six yards, which came in the opener against Jacksonville on the road. That was his lone target of the preseason.

The 33-year-old receiver finished with a grade of 47.0 overall from Pro Football Focus, including just a 52.3 run-blocking grade.

Just 12 days ago, Post-Gazette Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac stated in his chat that Woods was a “100%” lock for the roster. Now, he’s back on the market as a free agent. The move to sign him after the draft made sense, especially with the Steelers not selecting a receiver in April.

Woods was coming off a season with the Houston Texans in which he caught 20 passes for 203 yards in 15 games while also returning kicks and punts.

A few days after signing Woods, the Steelers shipped George Pickens to Dallas, creating a hole at WR2 once again. Woods wasn’t able to fill it. Nobody on the roster really has to this point. That is why the Steelers continue to look high and low for a receiver, even with GM Omar Khan stating time and time again he feels good about the WR room.