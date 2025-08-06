Rapoport: Steelers QB Will Howard Fractures Hand, Will Miss ‘At Least 3 Weeks’

Pittsburgh Steelers’ rookie QB Will Howard’s hand injury is more serious than initially expected.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Howard fractured a small bone in his hand Tuesday in training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

“#Steelers rookie QB Will Howard, who banged his throwing hand in practice, suffered a fractured small bone in his hand, sources say,” Rapoport tweeted moments ago. “He’s having additional tests, but it’s likely no surgery is required. He’s expected to miss at least 3 weeks, but more info coming.”

Howard left practice on Tuesday shortly after throwing a pass to undrafted rookie tight end JJ Galbreath late in the second team session of the padded practice.

Per The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, the injury is to Howard’s pinky finger on his right, throwing hand.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after practice that Howard suffered a hand injury on what was believed to be a center-quarterback exchange and was undergoing evaluations.

An initial report after practice on Tuesday from longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly indicated that the injury to Howard wasn’t expected to be serious. Now, based on reporting from Rapoport, the rookie could miss valuable time. If he were to miss at least three weeks, that would put him on the shelf for potentially all three preseason games, which would be valuable reps for the former Kansas State and Ohio State product.

So far in training camp, Howard has moved up to QB3 on the depth chart, surpassing veteran Skylar Thompson. Howard had completed 26 of his 39 pass attempts for 263 yards, four TDs and one INT so far in training camp, according to charting from Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

The injury is a tough blow for the national champion quarterback, especially after offensive coordinator Arthur Smith had serious praise for him earlier in the week, stating that Howard could be a “long-term guy” in the NFL at the quarterback position.

With Howard on the shelf and Aaron Rodgers’s status for Saturday’s preseason opener on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars unclear, backup quarterback Mason Rudolph and Thompson are in the mix to cover all four quarters.