Rapoport: QB Kenny Pickett Traded To Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders quickly filled the quarterback-sized hole in their roster left by Aidan O’Connell’s wrist injury. The team is trading for former Pittsburgh Steelers and current Cleveland Browns QB Kenny Pickett, per Ian Rapoport and multiple other reporters.

Las Vegas is sending a 2026 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.

Injured with a hamstring pull for much of the summer, Pickett wasn’t going to have a role with the Browns and never attempted a pass in preseason action. Joe Flacco was declared the team’s Week One starter, while Dillon Gabriel impressed and will likely begin the season as the backup, with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders serving as the No. 3.

After O’Connell fractured his wrist in the preseason finale, the Raiders made it known they would be in the veteran quarterback market. We speculated whether the Raiders would have interest in the Steelers’ Skylar Thompson after his strong preseason. Instead, Pete Carroll and company land Pickett, Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in 2022. With 25 NFL starts, Pickett brings more experience.

Pickett will serve as Geno Smith’s immediate backup until O’Connell returns midseason.

This is the third time Pickett has been traded. Pittsburgh sent him to Philadelphia ahead of the 2024 season, where he spent the season as the Eagles’ backup. He started one game and finished the year with 291 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, winning a Super Bowl with the team. Philadelphia sent him to Cleveland earlier this offseason, and now, the Browns have shipped him to Las Vegas.

Per Tom Pelissero, Pickett and QB Sam Howell are the only two players in the last 30 years to be traded three or more times within their first four NFL seasons.

With a clear trade partner off the board, the Steelers may have an internal decision on what to do at quarterback. Thompson could be kept as a No. 3 quarterback with Will Howard being sent to injured reserve. Or Thompson could be released. Earlier Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin indicated Howard was progressing towards practicing fully. However, there’s been no reporting that he’s begun throwing since breaking a finger on his right hand in August.