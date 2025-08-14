Rapoport: Former Steelers CB C.J. Henderson Signing With Falcons

Former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback C.J. Henderson is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. A free agent all offseason, Henderson finally finds a new home less than two weeks before roster cutdowns.

Free agent CB CJ Henderson, the former #Jaguars first-rounder, is planning to sign with the #Falcons, source said, pending his medical review. After Pittsburgh last year and the #Panthers before that, Henderson gets another shot in 2025. He picked ATL over several suitors. pic.twitter.com/uxvLULDSbm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 14, 2025

Henderson never appeared in a game for Pittsburgh and spent the 2024 season either on the practice squad or its injured reserve list. Signed in September to the practice squad, Henderson was elevated to the active roster the following month. But he never appeared in a game despite once believing he was about to make his Steelers debut.

Instead, he remained a weekly inactive until being placed on injured reserve in mid-November. He remained there the rest of the season.

A former first round pick, Henderson is now aiming to stay in the league. The ninth overall pick in 2020 by Jacksonville, he failed to last even two full seasons with the Jaguars. Traded to the Carolina Panthers in September 2021, Henderson spent the next three seasons with Carolina.

He started 22 total games and picked off a pair of passes but struggled in coverage. Per Pro Football Reference, he’s allowed a QB rating against of 100-plus in each of his four seasons of action, 2020-2023.

For his career, Henderson has appeared in 49 games making 32 starts. He’s recorded 172 tackles with 16 pass breakups, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. He’ll battle the likes of Lamar Jackson and Cobee Bryant for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster.

Pittsburgh’s reshuffled its cornerback room this offseason. The team signed Darius Slay and Brandin Echols in free agency, re-signed James Pierre, and let Donte Jackson walk as he followed RB Najee Harris and WR Mike Williams to the Los Angeles Chargers. Trading for Jalen Ramsey proved to be the Steelers’ loudest move and the team intends on playing him in the slot, at outside corner, and at safety. Joey Porter Jr. remains as one of the team’s top-three cornerbacks.