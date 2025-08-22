Rapoport: Derrick Harmon Suffers Sprained MCL, Could Begin Year On IR

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon suffered a sprained MCL that could keep him out one month, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Harmon could begin the season on injured reserve with a designation to return, which would keep him out at least the first four weeks of the season.

#Steelers first-round DT Derrick Harmon, who was ruled out with a knee injury last night, was diagnosed with an MCL sprain, sources say. He’s expected to be out about a month, which makes him a candidate to begin the year on IR. But could have been worse. pic.twitter.com/JQ48XGeewq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2025

It’s not ideal news but better than initial fears after Harmon was carted off the field during the first half of last night’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. Speaking to reporters after the Steelers’ 19-10 win, Mike Tomlin said it was a knee sprain but noted Harmon needed further evaluation. A sprained MCL fits under that description. Last night, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac noted Harmon was expected to miss a “couple” weeks.

Harmon suffered the injury after his right knee twisted on the play CB James Pierre intercepted Panthers QB Jack Plummer in the end zone.

View of DL Derrick Harmon's injury. Looks like his knee twisted at end of the play. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Gygc0fWFyN — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 22, 2025

He later returned to the Steelers’ bench, the first sign his injury wasn’t a season-ending one.

Harmon’s timetable should receive more clarity in the coming days. Roster cutdowns must be finalized by 4 PM/EST on Tuesday. NFL rules permit two players to immediately land on injured reserve with a designation to return, shelving them for the first four weeks. Pittsburgh could choose to place him there, meaning the earliest Harmon could return is Week 6 after the team’s Week 5 bye. That would mean missing games against the New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, and Dublin game versus the Minnesota Vikings.

Alternatively, Pittsburgh could keep Harmon on the 53-man roster as a weekly inactive in the hopes he can return sooner than that. Pittsburgh still has 16 days until its regular season opener against the Jets.

While Harmon remains out, the Steelers could use a committee approach to replace his snaps. Fellow rookie Yahya Black has impressed this summer and is in line to see meaningful snaps. Veterans Daniel Ekuale and Isaiahh Loudermilk could also see action at left defensive end in the team’s base 3-4 defense. Logan Lee and Esezi Otomewo round out the rest of the defensive line room. Either could make the 53-man roster or be elevated from the practice squad for game days to begin the season.