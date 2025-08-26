Rapoport: Chargers Moving Najee Harris To Active Roster

After spending the first four years of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris is starting a new chapter with the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s gotten off to an unfortunate start after Harris injured his eye in a July fireworks accident.

Despite that, the Chargers are activating Harris from the Non-Football Injury list as they set their 53-man roster, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Chargers are moving RB Najee Harris to the active roster from the non-football injury list, per me and @TomPelissero. Harris is recovering from injuries, facial and otherwise, sustained in a fireworks accident but has been working and getting ready. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/E1NEQENJFw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2025

Signed by the Chargers early in the offseason, Harris figures to be a focal point of their offense. However, he has missed significant time while recovering from his injury. Now that he’s heading to the active roster, he could even see some playing time in Week 1 barring any setbacks.

Najee Harris seems to be a good fit with the Chargers and Greg Roman’s offense. He was featured in a run-heavy offense for much of his time in Pittsburgh and did well from a statistical standpoint. Harris racked up at least 1,000 rushing yards in each of his first four seasons. However, he wasn’t incredibly efficient, part of the reason the Steelers let him walk in free agency.

Under HC Jim Harbaugh, he should get his chances. However, he may not be as much of a workhorse as he was in Pittsburgh. Harris will be splitting carries along with first-round draft pick Omarion Hampton.

After being a focal point in the Steelers’ offense, Pittsburgh moved on from Harris and has a new look in its own backfield. Fans wanted Jaylen Warren to get his opportunity when Harris was in Pittsburgh. Now he has the chance to start with Harris gone. Veteran Kenneth Gainwell and rookie Kaleb Johnson fill out the rest of the room. A room that could take a committee approach as the season progresses.

The Chargers open their season against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on Sept. 5. Harris will get his chance at revenge against the Steelers in Week 10.