‘Puzzle Piece’ Jalen Ramsey Excited To ‘Focus Strictly On Football’ In Pittsburgh

Jalen Ramsey has had quite the NFL career. He’s been a dominant cornerback throughout his time in the league, but has bounced around with a few different teams in recent years. His latest stop is in Pittsburgh, where he seems happy to be. Speaking with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden after Wednesday’s training camp practice, Ramsey mentioned some of the things that excite him about Pittsburgh.

“Football. I feel like this is where God led me for whatever reason, and this is where he wanted me to be,” Ramsey said. “And maybe it’s because I can focus strictly on football. Not anything else, the surroundings, the superficial stuff. Get back to the basics, and be in a secondary with some guys I’m familiar with, some guys I’m friends with, some young guys who I’m a fan of, and kind of help be a puzzle piece to put some things together here.”

Jalen Ramsey mentions that he’s familiar with some players in the secondary. On a larger scale, he’s one of several new faces across the roster. Pittsburgh’s had an offseason like no other before. They’re trying to shake things up as much as possible after another collapse at the end of the 2024 season. They’ve brought in plenty of puzzle pieces, which Ramsey refers to himself as. But now they’ve got to make them all work together.

On the defensive side of the ball, that seems to be going well so far. Jalen Ramsey especially has had a great start to camp, and he’s doing so in a couple of different roles. Ramsey’s spent time at cornerback, of course, but he’s notably gotten snaps as a safety as well. With Minkah Fitzpatrick gone, and neither Juan Thornhill nor Chuck Clark having great 2024 seasons with their old teams, there are questions at the safety position.

Still, Ramsey should see most of his reps at cornerback, especially to begin the year. That’s his natural position. It also creates a three-headed monster along with Darius Slay and Joey Porter Jr. Those two will likely play on the outside, with Ramsey in the slot.

All things considered, this defense has a ton of expectations, especially since the offense has a ton of questions. If Pittsburgh has any chance of snapping its playoff losing streak, the defense has to play well. And Jalen Ramsey is right at the heart of those efforts. He brings a talented resume with him, and some peace of mind as well.