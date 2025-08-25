Pryor Doesn’t Think Steelers Will ‘Bend’ To Cam Heyward’s Contract Demands

The preseason is over, which means that the Pittsburgh Steelers have their sights set on Week 1. But before that, they’ve got some unfinished business with Cam Heyward that needs handled. Heyward is seeking a raise and wants to renegotiate his contract. Reports indicate that little progress has been made on that front, though. While Heyward has hinted that he’s willing to miss regular season time if he doesn’t get a new deal, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor doesn’t think the Steelers are going to blink in this situation.

“To me, when just a couple days earlier, he said that it was an option on the table to miss regular season snaps, and then he returns to practice, that makes me think that he’s not willing to miss regular season time, which makes sense,” Pryor said Monday on radio show Bishop and Friends on 97.1 The Fan. “He’s getting toward the end of his career.

“He’s gotta realize, ‘I don’t know that this juice is worth the squeeze.’ This defensive line needs him… I think that in a perfect world, Cam Heyward would be paid more. He should be paid more. But I don’t know that the Steelers are going to bend to what he wants.”

Recently, Heyward began working with the team in a fuller capacity. However, Pryor also reported that Heyward still wants his contract adjusted. Therefore, the team might be willing to call his bluff when it comes to skipping games.

Pryor is correct that Heyward has earned a raise. He signed a team-friendly extension last year. Then, he followed that up with one of his best seasons yet, being named a First-team All-Pro. Looking at the way the defensive line market exploded this offseason, Heyward is correct that he’s underpaid.

Things aren’t that simple, though. If they were, then a deal would already be done. Not only is Heyward a great player, but he’s also one of the Steelers’ best leaders. However, he’s also 36 years old. Most defensive linemen don’t continue to play at an elite level at that age. That’s likely part of the reason why the Steelers aren’t inclined to give Heyward a raise.

Pryor believes that Heyward will be forced to go forward without getting what he wants. We’ll see if that’s the case, and if he decides to skip Week 1 as a result. The Steelers’ defensive line could already be down a starter depending on the status of Derrick Harmon. Missing Heyward on top of that would seriously hurt their defense. Hopefully, the two sides can figure something out that makes everyone happy.