Pryor: Cam Heyward Returns To Practice, No Movement On Contract Request

After paying T.J. Watt ahead of training camp, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were done with offseason drama. However, Cam Heyward is looking to renegotiate his contract, and a source told ESPN’s Brooke Pryor that there is no movement on that front.

What is significant is that Heyward took part in team drills Tuesday for the first time this summer.

Cam Heyward is back in uniform and participating in the shooting period portion of practice (video ⬇️) Per source, there hasn’t been any moment on Heyward’s request for a renegotiated contract, and he’s still pushing to increase his 2025 compensation while returning to practice. pic.twitter.com/zQHKprPScW — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 19, 2025

A few weeks ago, Heyward didn’t rule out missing regular-season games in his pursuit of a new contract. However, he’s remained very engaged with the team. As Pryor wrote, he participated in individual drills Tuesday, and HC Mike Tomlin shared that wasn’t all he did.

“He also participated in team work as well,” Tomlin said Tuesday via the team’s YouTube channel.

Heyward was a limited participant throughout training camp. The seven-time Pro Bowler working with the team in pads could be a sign that he’s gearing up to play Week 1, even if his contract doesn’t get adjusted.

Whether Heyward could actually skip regular-season games if his contract isn’t adjusted remains to be seen. While Heyward was a first-team All-Pro selection last season, he’s also 36 years old. Not many defensive linemen continue to perform well at that age. That’s part of the reason why the Steelers are hesitant to address Heyward’s request, especially after he signed a three-year contract last September.

Tomlin didn’t offer much when asked if Heyward participating in team drills meant anything about his contract situation.

“You’d have to ask him,” he said.

With the regular season only a few weeks away, it’s unclear whether or not Heyward will get what he wants. The defensive line market went up significantly this offseason, which makes Heyward underpaid relative to his production. Also, he’s one of the Steelers’ best leaders. Without him, they’re a worse team.

It’s important to note that the Steelers have a history of getting deals done right before the regular season starts. They’ve done that with multiple players, including T.J. Watt, Pat Freiermuth, and Heyward last year. The two sides will likely find a resolution at some point. They both have the same goal of winning a Super Bowl, and they need each other to do that.