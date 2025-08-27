Potential Steelers WR Target Malachi Corley Joining Browns’ Practice Squad

As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to look for an upgrade at wide receiver, some of the likeliest options based on past connections to the franchise or to quarterback Aaron Rodgers are starting to head elsewhere.

A few hours after veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling reportedly chose the San Francisco 49ers over the Steelers, former New York Jets third-round pick Malachi Corley is signing with the Cleveland Browns, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Former #Jets third-round pick Malachi Corley is signing with the #Browns practice squad. pic.twitter.com/HUvvhWjJIi — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 27, 2025

Corley was waived Tuesday ahead of final roster cuts. Due to his connection to Rodgers, as well as the interest the Steelers showed in him leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, he was a logical dot to connect for the Black and Gold.

But now he is in the AFC North with the Browns, who recently cut former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Corley was a third-round pick of the Jets out of Western Kentucky. He struggled in his rookie season, catching just three passes for 16 yards in nine games while adding two rushes for 26 yards. Though Rodgers talked up Corley quite a bit after the selection, the two never really got on the same page. In his rookie season, Corley was most known for the mental gaffe he had against the Houston Texans, dropping the ball before the end zone, turning what should have been a touchdown into a fumble and a turnover.

Jets are waiving WR Malachi Corley. One of my favorites to watch film of before the 2024 NFL Draft. His brief time in New York is best remembered for him choosing to drop the ball before crossing the goal line on what would’ve been a TD. I’d grab him. 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/lhpThNDfEH — Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) August 26, 2025

Despite his rookie struggles, Corley is just 23 years old and was one of the more popular receivers in last year’s rookie class. Though he went unclaimed, he reportedly had a number of opportunities on the open market. He ultimately chose the Browns, starting out on the practice squad in Cleveland.

The connection to the Steelers was easy to make, considering Pittsburgh hosted him for a pre-draft visit, and had wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni at his Pro Day putting him through position drills.

Steelers WR coach Zach Azzanni at the Western Kentucky pro day on Monday to see WR Malachi Corley, per https://t.co/qo98xtt4aV #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/lLoxGU6Tbw — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) March 25, 2024

As a smaller, physical receiver, he profiled as a good fit in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, but now he could have a real opportunity to make an impact in Cleveland with quarterback Joe Flacco should he be elevated.