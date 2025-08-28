Playoff Win Would Lead To Aaron Rodgers, Arthur Smith Returning In 2026, Steelers Reporter Believes

Aaron Rodgers never quite announced his retirement after the 2025 season, but he strongly suggested it will be his last one shortly after he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Since then, he’s walked back that stance with a more open attitude toward returning for 2026. The real answer depends heavily on how things go this season.

Steelers reporter Jeff Hathhorn listed the criteria that he believes would compel Rodgers to return in 2026.

“I would think if they have that type of success where they win a playoff game to which, if you win a playoff game, you feel like you’re on the edge,” Hathhorn said Thursday via 93.7 The Fan’s Morning Show. “I think health above all else is gonna be the thing with Aaron. Even if they were to get into the playoffs, but he gets banged up a lot, he may decide that’s it.”

Team success can’t be entirely pinned on the performance of the offensive line, but both his health and the Steelers’ overall performance on offense will be heavily influenced by the young guys up front. Can Troy Fautanu hit the ground running in what is essentially his rookie season? And will Broderick Jones finally turn the corner at his natural left tackle position? Most importantly, will they stay healthy with questionable depth.

Rodgers’ 2024 struggles are mostly pinned on his Achilles injury the year prior, but he had several other bumps and bruises along the way that hampered his play. Jay Glazer reported that he dealt with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and an MCL sprain last season on top of the normal slow recovery from his major injury the year prior.

Arthur Smith is another question mark for the Steelers next season. They have done a lot to build to his preferences on offense with strong tight ends, an athletic offensive line, and a running back who can operate the wide zone run scheme. But he’s drawn head coach interest in the NFL and in college football. A strong season by Rodgers could put him at the top of the list for job openings.

“I think if there’s a playoff win, obviously there’ll be some people interested in Arthur Smith, but I think both would be back,” Hathhorn said.

The Steelers sign their coordinators to three-year contracts, so Smith would have to break his contract early to accept a job elsewhere. He previously turned down high-profile opportunities like the UNC head coaching gig that Bill Belichick ended up accepting. He raved about how much he liked being in Pittsburgh at the time, and a playoff win would only intensify that.

If the Steelers are right on the edge of competing for a Super Bowl, both Rodgers and Smith could decide to run it back together for one last chance.