Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Grades: Secondary

For the rest of the preseason and leading up to Week 1, I’m handing out Pittsburgh Steelers training camp grades. Position-by-position, we’ll evaluate each Steeler who spent training camp with the team to reveal the good, bad, and ugly. This is based on the team’s 14 public training camp practices and preseason performances through the date of each article. This grade looks at camp/preseason performance in a vacuum. Nothing else is evaluated.

One last group with the Steelers’ secondary.

Jalen Ramsey

Presence. That’s the word I keep reverting back to when I think about Jalen Ramsey. The DK Metcalf of the defense is an alpha who sticks out above the rest of the 1-percenters who make the NFL. Ramsey’s swagger doesn’t show up when in coverage. He brings an intensity and edge to practice. Chirping with teammates, throwing shoulders into running backs at the end of reps, and competing hard every rep.

He was given top rank, matched up with DK Metcalf first during competition periods, and made plays. Late in camp, Ramsey aligned 10 yards deep with toes on the goal line. A flat-foot read, he broke on Metcalf’s slant and knocked the pass away. The type of player other cornerbacks in Pittsburgh don’t make.

Versatility is a calling card. Or at least, becoming one. Pittsburgh will use him all over the place. In nickel packages, Ramsey will play in the slot. In the team’s base 3-4, Ramsey will play safety opposite DeShon Elliott. He won’t come off the field, and Pittsburgh will play its top three cornerbacks, Darius Slay, Joey Porter Jr., and Ramsey, as much as possible. In that sense, Juan Thornhill will work as the Steelers’ fifth and sub-package defender. While not definitive, Ramsey also figures to take on top targets like Cincinnati Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase on the outside.

Ramsey intercepted two passes in camp, picking off Aaron Rodgers early and again during the final practice on a wacky multi-bounced pass that hit off Kenneth Gainwell and Joey Porter Jr.’s hands and into Ramsey’s hands. In his lone preseason action, he showed his intensity, which can be detrimental, like being called for a personal foul after throwing down a Panthers’ running back too late. Still, that play and others showed what he brings to the table. His energy is infectious.

The only negative was a minor one. He missed a few days with a small injury, which appeared to be a leg injury, but he returned late in training camp and is fully healthy for Week One.

Ramsey embodies what Pittsburgh was looking for this year. Physical. Alpha. Playmaker. He’ll blitz and attack the run from the slot, filling a nickel spot that’s been a mess since Mike Hilton left (and Ramsey, of course, better than Hilton). So far, he’s delivered on what the Steelers wanted.

Camp Grade: A

Juan Thornhill

From backup to starter once Minkah Fitzpatrick shipped back to Miami, Thornhill had an impressive first summer with the team. Aggressive and brash with a personality similar to Jalen Ramsey, Thornhill backed it up this summer. Active and always around the ball with multiple breakups, he twice picked off Aaron Rodgers in two-minute drills.

He battled TE Jonnu Smith with spirited back-and-forths during the competition period. Thornhill’s a tone-setter. Healthy for most of camp sans sitting out the preseason finale with a minor injury, staying on the field will be key after battling injuries that led to two bad seasons with Cleveland.

A great camp doesn’t automatically translate into Thornhill carrying that over into the summer. But it sure beats a bad start. Thornhill should be treated as the nickel defender, coming into sub-packages with Jalen Ramsey in the slot. In the team’s base 3-4, Ramsey replaces Thornhill as the Steelers’ free safety.

Camp Grade: A

Brandin Echols

A strong camp for Echols as the overlooked offseason cornerback addition. Echols began camp playing outside corner and received more first-team reps as camp wore on after Porter and Ramsey missed time with injury. Late in camp, he worked in the slot, and against Tampa Bay, he worked in the slot over Beanie Bishop Jr.

Echols is aggressive and has a nose for the football. He intercepted one pass and had multiple breakups, a stat I really need to begin tracking. He also broke up the first long heave of camp, a downfield throw from QB Mason Rudolph to WR Lance McCutcheon that Echols tipped away incomplete.

He was willing to play the run, although his tackling is a bit suspect, and he can fall off attempts. That was shown in the preseason finale, when he missed two against the Carolina Panthers, and our Josh Carney charted him for three over the course of the Steelers’ three games.

Solid, steady, and available, he’s billed as the top backup at every cornerback spot: left, right, and slot. It wasn’t shown in training camp, but if and when Pittsburgh uses its six-DB dime package, Echols could be used there, too.

Camp Grade: A-

Darius Slay

Slay wasn’t the headliner of the cornerback group. Ramsey was the new edition, Porter the young buck. Much of the conversation has centered around Slay mentoring Porter. He can and he will with glee. But Slay isn’t here as the old man to teach. He can still play and showed it throughout training camp.

Though he didn’t pick off a pass, there are signs his takeaway production has fallen away. However, his ball production – defined as pass breakups – is still there. Slay had multiple of them throughout the summer, including high-level reps against DK Metcalf. Over a two-day stretch, Slay forced four incompletions across 14 Seven Shots reps (and know Slay and the 1’s only log about three of those per day before the backups sub in).

Fortunately, Slay avoided an injury when he turned his right foot/ankle covering Metcalf in and through the end zone during one rep. He missed the rest of the session but practiced the next day and played in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Slay’s cool and calm demeanor plays well with Ramsey and Porter’s aggressive alpha mentality. There’s no ego with Slay, at least not in a harmful way, that he’d have every right to peacock given his resume and 2024 Super Bowl. If there is an odd-man-out at corner, it could be him. But that will be for load management-type purposes to save his legs, and Slay will still see plenty of reps this season, over 80-percent. And he can still make plays even if they aren’t the big ones common during the prime of his career.

Camp Grade: B+

Joey Porter Jr.

Porter is no longer the team’s No. 1 like he was last season. But he will still start and play a key role while learning from Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay. His camp was solid, though the only “Porter” to intercept a pass this training camp was Daryl, not Joey. Without officials there every day, it’s hard to tell how cleanly he played, but there weren’t moments where he felt overly-grabby. It’s one of the top coaching points new DBs coach Gerald Alexander (who coached the team previously before working for the Raiders in 2024) is attempting to instill in him.

He’s steadily improved throughout his career, but Porter’s run defense and tackling were especially strong. During an early padded practice, Porter was dominant during the live run period, making multiple stops. One took down RB Jaylen Warren in the open grass.

Porter missed some time in the middle of camp with a minor injury but returned several days later to finish things out. He played in the preseason finale.

More playmaking isn’t needed, but it would be nice. There’s still nothing in his history to suggest that’s changing, but a couple of balls that bounce his way, literally and figuratively, can sway production in a hurry.

It’s a big year for Porter to prove he can be a top corner for the foreseeable future. A great year could lead to an equally big payday next summer.

Camp Grade: B

D’Shawn Jamison

Squeezed out of reps for the beginning of camp, Jamison ran fourth-string nickel behind Jalen Ramsey, Beanie Bishop Jr., and Donte Kent. Hint: there’s no fourth-string nickel corner in training camp.

But Kent’s foot injury opened the door, and Jamison graduated to seeing some second-team work when Ramsey missed a few days. A lack of size didn’t prevent him from being physical and attacking the run. Aggressive and downhill to fit the run, he battled veteran WR Robert Woods hard in stalk blocking drills and was competitive with WR Max Hurleman in one-on-ones.

Jamison hurt his cause with a roughing kicker penalty against Tampa Bay, but he saved face by forcing a fumble later in the game, which Pittsburgh recovered. He made the practice squad and did well to stick around. This is an example of knocking down a door once it is opened.

Camp Grade: B

Sebastian Castro

An undrafted rookie out of Iowa and popular pre-camp sleeper, Castro was quiet over the first week. His play perked up throughout, and he shone brightest inside stadiums. Castro finished with 11 preseason tackles, proving to be a physical and reliable wrap-up player.

Castro knocked a couple passes away in coverage and a one-handed snag on Will Howard’s lone camp interception. However, true to the “football player” label attached to him, he became a different guy for in-game action. He trailed only ILB Carson Bruener in special teams snaps and worked as an upback on the punt team, the quarterback of the unit. Castro beat out Quindell Johnson for a spot on the practice squad. Castro could be Miles Killebrew’s special teams replacement next year.

Camp Grade: B

DeShon Elliott

Winner of our “hardest worker” award, Elliott was routinely one of the first players to take the field and first to hop on the JUGs machine each practice. One day, I counted him making 47 catches before exiting. Coming off a strong first year with the team, Elliott’s camp with the team wasn’t especially notable. That’s not always a bad thing, and safeties, far away from the ball and keeping a lid on things, don’t always make our notes as often.

Elliott is secure in his role and does it well. No complaints here.

Camp Grade: B

James Pierre

Pierre continues to make as many plays as he gives up. The most volatile player on the roster, Pierre tied ILB Patrick Queen and S Juan Thornhill with two picks during camp. He also intercepted a pass against Carolina in the preseason finale, thwarting a Panthers’ drive. But he was prone to giving them back, allowing a touchdown in the opener and having up-and-down reps in the summer.

He was durable and available, working every practice and not missing time. This year, most other corners missed some chunk of action.

There was more good than bad, but Pierre is who he is. A quality special teamer best fitting as a No. 5/No. 6 corner who isn’t next-man-up defensively. A vested veteran, Pittsburgh cut him Tuesday and brought him back to the practice squad Wednesday. He has a good chance to be elevated for Week One and serve in his gunner and special teams role.

Camp Grade: B-

Daryl Porter Jr.

Porter was initially something of a curiosity upon first signing, the first to wear No. 39 since Minkah Fitzpatrick’s trade. But he made a late push to move up the depth chart and snag a practice squad spot. Steelers’ coaches like DC Teryl Austin praised Porter for his demeanor. There may not have been a lone signature play, though he did pick off a pass in camp, but his play was steady, and he hopped on the moving train in stride.

The Steelers cut him on Tuesday but signed him to the practice squad, where he’ll start the regular season.

Camp Grade: B-

Cameron McCutcheon

A big and long corner the way Pittsburgh likes them, McCutcheon opened camp as third-team cornerback and saw consistent daily reps. He wasn’t targeted often and didn’t provide much splash, though a breakup in the flat during Friday Night Lights got DBs Coach Gerald Alexander pumped all the way up.

McCutcheon pulled his hamstring blocking as a vice on the punt return team during the preseason opener against Jacksonville. The team soon waived him injured, and he reverted to IR. Still on there without an injury settlement, it was a disappointing end to a decent summer. Maybe he gets healthy, is released, and returns to the team later in the year. McCutcheon was showing practice squad material before going down.

Camp Grade: C+

Beanie Bishop Jr.

Bishop’s first two weeks of camp felt quiet. He made a handful of players in the later stages but was without a role in a new-look cornerback room. By the end, he ran third-team slot corner behind Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols. Without the special teams value of James Pierre, Bishop became an odd-man-out and was released at roster cutdowns. He signed back to the practice squad.

In-game, he proved to be a solid tackler. He made plays in coverage, and the numbers looked good, but one incompletion thrown his way was a drop, and another was underthrown, allowing Bishop to catch up.

What a difference a year makes. Bishop was the last man standing to start in the slot a year ago. Bishop got the job primarily because of his health and availability. This year, he’s off the 53. It demonstrates how much the cornerback position has been strengthened over the past few months. Bishop will be great depth to be called upon if needed.

Camp Grade: C+

Miles Killebrew

Not much needs to be noted on Killebrew, who returns as the Steelers’ special teams co-captain. Still has size, still can hit, still not counted on to play meaningful defensive snaps aside from goal line packages. He’ll continue the steady role he’s occupied for years. Entering the last year of his contract and 32 years old, it’s fair to wonder if this will be Killebrew’s final ride in Pittsburgh.

Camp Grade: C+

Chuck Clark

Clark signed shortly before camp began as veteran depth. He quickly moved up the rung to surpass Quindell Johnson and Sebastian Castro to run opposite Miles Killebrew for a chunk of camp. He’s smart, communicates well, and is aggressive to the football. The foot speed is average, if that, and he’s prone to getting exposed when he’s gotta open it up and run.

Pittsburgh yo-yo’d him at cutdowns, releasing him as a vested veteran as QB Will Howard and CB Donte Kent waited to land on injured reserve.

It’s notable that Clark didn’t log a single special teams snap this preseason. That’s usually a requirement for a backup safety. Clark held those roles early in his career, but not recently, and it’s worth asking if he’ll even dress on gameday. Jalen Ramsey can play safety if it’s needed over the course of a game. Clark isn’t ideal depth, but he is better than what Pittsburgh had and is trusted to communicate in a secondary full of other veterans.

Camp Grade: C

Quindell Johnson

Initially, Johnson had a chance to make the 53-man roster. But once Chuck Clark was brought in, that door closed. Johnson’s camp was inoffensive, and he tackled well. Johnson finished the preseason with 10 tackles, eight solo. There wasn’t much about his game that stuck out, and he wasn’t as impressive on special teams. His action there was limited to just 20 snaps, which paled in comparison to Sebastian Castro, who beat him out for a practice squad spot.

Camp Grade: C-

Kyler McMichael

He was the “winner” of our Bleh award, given to a Steeler who was there but didn’t have much to note. Initially signed mid-way through camp last season and sticking since, McMichael didn’t look much different despite having more experience and comfort with the organization. Reps were initially difficult to come by, but opened up when injuries began thinning lines throughout camp.

To his credit, McMichael was available, but his play didn’t do much to move the needle. He struggled to tackle and allowed two YAC plays against Jacksonville. For the summer, we charted him with four. Newcomer Daryl Porter Jr. quickly passed him by.

It made him an easy cut, and Pittsburgh didn’t retain him on the initial practice squad. All due respect to guys like him making it this far, but if you ranked the roster No.1-91, McMichael was right near the bottom.

Camp Grade: D

Donte Kent

A seventh-round pick and final Steelers’ draft pick this year, Kent worked third-team slot corner before injuring his right foot/leg early in camp. Wearing a walking boot for several days, he shed it during the team’s time at Latrobe. But he didn’t return to practice and didn’t begin rehabbing until a week ago. Pittsburgh carried him on the initial 53 before sending him to IR. He could be stashed there all season like DL Logan Lee was a year ago.

Camp Grade: Incomplete

Mikey Victor

Victor was added late in camp as depth, replacing an injured Cameron McCutcheon. He had size but looked stiff and didn’t stand out in brief action. He was a quick cut who didn’t circle around to the practice squad. Maybe he stays on speed dial if injuries occur throughout the season.

Camp Grade: Incomplete

Cory Trice Jr.

Three times in three years, Trice has landed on injured reserve. A hamstring injury on August 1st knocked him out for the rest of the summer, and he was unable to play in any preseason contests. The Steelers placed him on IR/return to begin the season. This means he’s out for the first four games and won’t return until Week Six (after the Week Five bye) at the earliest.

He’s talented enough to warrant keeping around despite all of his injuries. But a lack of reps is crushing his development, and he’ll have effectively missed two months until his window can open back up. The team has to be nearing the end of the line, but they’ll hold onto hope for a little bit longer. Had he stayed healthy and made the 53, he would’ve been a great dime defender to match up on tight ends.

Camp Grade: Incomplete