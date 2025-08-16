Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Training Camp Grades: Running Back

For the rest of the preseason, I’m handing out Pittsburgh Steelers training camp grades. Position-by-position, we’ll evaluate each Steeler who spent training camp with the team to reveal the good, bad, and ugly. This is based on the team’s 14 public training camp practices and preseason performances through the date of each article. This grade looks at camp performance in a vacuum. Nothing else is evaluated.

Today, grading the running backs.

Kenneth Gainwell

Based on the camp he had, Gainwell could easily be classified as a wide receiver, just as much as he could be a running back. Right down to the No. 14 jersey he grabbed once it became available post-George Pickens trade.

As a runner, Gainwell was only above-average. There’s burst and speed to win the edge. He likes his spin move and effectively used it to avoid a tackle at the line of scrimmage during the “live” run period of the Steelers’ first padded practice. He finished with a 2.9 YPC, second-lowest of any running back.

As a receiver, Gainwell was used early and often. In a sign of how much he’ll be used in the passing game, Gainwell had as many rushes (22) and he has receptions (22). His catches were tied for third on the entire team, only trailing DK Metcalf and Robert Woods. Gainwell ran routes like a receiver, though they were concentrated to short and medium ones overall. He battled Payton Wilson well in one-on-ones, both winning (and losing) their share of battles. Late in camp, he made a nice one-handed snag to corral a throw in the flat.

With Pittsburgh thin at receiver, there’s reason to get Gainwell involved. They signed him for his receiving ability and will certainly utilize it.

Elsewhere, Gainwell held up in pass protection. He’s undersized but shows good fight and stays square as a blocker. It’s passable. Gainwell was a regular in kick return duties and should be one of the team’s starters when the season opens up.

I pondered in the offseason if Gainwell could be the first Steelers’ back since Verron Haynes in 2005 to finish with more receptions than carries. Any multi-week injury to Jaylen Warren or Kaleb Johnson will reduce those odds to zero, but if the group is healthy, Gainwell certainly could join that club.

Camp Grade: B+

Lew Nichols

The only running back signed mid-camp, he took Patterson’s place on the roster. A deep reserve positioned at the end of the depth chart, he made a couple plays in camp and tied Kaleb Johnson and Jaylen Warren with three touchdowns. For the summer, his 3.4 YPC is respectable. But his greatest impact came in the preseason game, running tough and hard throughout behind a patchwork offensive line. His 31 yards nearly matched the rest of the running back’s 34.

As a pass blocker, he did okay. As a receiver, he caught just two passes, and his special teams value looks minimal. Another strong rushing performance could play his way onto the practice squad, but a lack of versatility is going to hurt him.

Camp Grade: B-

Kaleb Johnson

All eyes on the rookie. In the padless practices and early goings, Johnson flashed burst and acceleration uncommon for a man of his 230-pound statue. Backs are hard to judge in those moments, but it was something that everyone could feel, including Mike Tomlin. As a runner, Johnson flashed when the pads came on, too. His best run came under the Friday Night Lights at the high school, breaking two tackles to turn the corner and score in Seven Shots, a full-tackle session. During the final set of practices, he trucked SS Miles Killebrew and CB James Pierre through the hole on separate carries, toppling both over.

Things got quiet as a runner after that. Johnson got plenty of snaps to be evaluated, his 54 carries were 22 more than anyone else. It’s positive that he had the conditioning and durability to log all those snaps. For the position, that’s not easy.

Johnson’s questions aren’t about his running ability. It’s everything else. Pass protection and catching the ball. There were problems with both. Johnson took lumps in backs on ‘backers, though he improved in the second session. His recognition and ID also perked up, tested by a more-aggressive Steelers’ defense than seasons past. As a receiver, Johnson made one nice snag, running a shallow cross on a throw from Aaron Rodgers. But Johnson dropped two passes on nine targets, and on the final day of camp, was apparently out of position that led to a Rodgers’ incompletion. Rodgers was visibly upset after and shared a few words for Johnson.

In his lone game action to date, Johnson showed burst and speed to turn the corner. His vision was questionable, tending to bounce runs, though running room was also limited with middling blocking. Issues in the “other” followed him to the stadium, not getting out into his check/release that led to a Mason Rudolph sack. The next play, Johnson took his eyes off the checkdown and dropped the pass.

If Johnson can’t round out the edges in his game, he’ll have a hard time earning trust from Rodgers and the coaching staff. Especially facing defensive-minded coaching staffs in each of the team’s first four games (Aaron Glenn, Mike McDonald, Mike Vrabel and Minnesota DC Brian Flores). That will hold him back and limit his role to early downs, and even then, he can’t just carry the ball each time he’s on the field. These are areas most rookies must grow into, and Johnson wouldn’t be the first to slowly take steps over his first NFL season.

Compared to Najee Harris, he’s more explosive and a more talented runner. But he also isn’t as refined as Harris was coming out of Alabama. Johnson isn’t ready for the lead role. For now, he’s the No. 2 behind the more proven and trusted Jaylen Warren.

Camp Grade: C

Trey Sermon

Sermon is a thickly-built and physical runner. Just the way Pittsburgh likes them. He doesn’t have burst or a second gear but there’s some power to his game. He ran hard during the first padded practice and primarily worked as the No. 4 runner, though it felt like his role diminished throughout training camp. Over the final four practices, he received just seven carries. His overall camp numbers were below-average of camp (3.0 YPC). He also caught eight passes for 44 yards.

Sermon caught a touchdown in the preseason opener, a walk-in score on a screen pass. He also made a tackle on special teams, key for a guy like him trying to make the practice squad. He’ll use the rest of the time before the Aug. 26 cutdowns to prove his case to make the taxi squad. Perhaps he’s the front runner, but there’s no guarantee he holds that role when the season begins.

Camp Grade: C

Jaylen Warren

For the first time of his NFL career, Warren entered Latrobe as the No. 1 back. He exits with the same status, as evident by his lack of carries compared to rookie Kaleb Johnson and Warren sitting out the Steelers first two preseason games. Warren’s game is well-established and there wasn’t much more to learn, even if his role is different.

In a vacuum, Warren’s camp was underwhelming. As a runner, he didn’t have much room but struggled to create, too. Rushing stats in training camp are always low, making Warren’s 3.6 YPC less alarming. But he failed to bust off the one great run common for a lead runner in training camp. The bigger concern was Warren in pass protection. Usually a stud in camp and where he first turned heads as a rookie in 2022, Warren took his lumps in both of the team’s marquee showdowns (the Steelers ran a third but it was less intense and more technique-focused). Warren struggled blocking reserve inside linebacker Devin Harper, who beat him multiple times.

As a receiver, he was okay and found daylight on one screen pass. He finished with eight catches for 84 yards, dropping one pass.

With a veteran like him, taking inventory of his training camp matters less than others. Warren was durable and finished every run to the end zone (it might be one reason why he received fewer carries because he gets replaced after his reps, the team not waiting for him to return to run the next rep). Importantly, he showed good ball security. That’s been a problem in the past. It was just an okay camp for Warren, who dealt with a suffocating front seven and few open running lanes.

Camp Grade: C-

Evan Hull

Hull profiled as a semi-interesting third-down back type entering the offseason. He didn’t leave exactly scratching that itch, but there’s a well-rounded skillset that has him battling for a roster spot. As a runner, there was hardly anything to note. Hull registered 21 carries for 59 yards (2.9 YPC), one touchdown and an early camp fumble.

As a receiver, he caught all 10 of his passes and found the end zone twice. One of them was a decently tough grab in the flat. As a blocker, Mark Robinson steamrolled him in the first backs on ‘backers. Hull had a great revenge rep against Robinson during Friday Night Lights.

In the preseason opener, Hull was more of the same. His six carries for seven yards don’t move the needle anywhere but backwards (in fairness, there was no running room), but he showed effort to recover a fumble in the low red zone. Throughout camp, Hull has been in the mix as a returner, but there’s nothing about his game that makes him potent there. Most backup running backs get looks now that the dynamic kickoff is treated more like a running play coupled with the position’s usually-good ball security.

Camp Grade: C-

Cordarelle Patterson

Released on his day off. That’s the story of Cordarelle Patterson’s training camp. A move that, frankly, was two months overdue, the Steelers presumably held onto Patterson until getting a look at newcomers Gainwell and Johnson in training camp (and making sure they arrived healthy). I never even spotted Patterson on the field during the team’s first four practices, much less saw him doing anything football related. Pittsburgh cut him the day before the team’s padded practice. Patterson broke the news himself.

He remains a free agent and his NFL career is coming to an end — if it’s not already over.

Camp Grade: Incomplete