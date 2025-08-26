Pittsburgh Steelers 2025 Training Camp Grades: Linebacker

For the rest of the preseason and leading up to Week 1, I’m handing out Pittsburgh Steelers training camp grades. Position-by-position, we’ll evaluate each Steeler who spent training camp with the team to reveal the good, bad, and ugly. This is based on the team’s 14 public training camp practices and preseason performances through the date of each article. This grade looks at camp/preseason performance in a vacuum. Nothing else is evaluated.

Today, checking out the Steelers’ linebackers.

Payton Wilson

A strong camp for Wilson as he looks poised to make a Year 2 jump. Still the first Steeler to walk onto the practice field more days than not, he’s a plus athlete whose run defense has improved. Wilson is trusting himself more and playing faster downhill. He battled RB Kenneth Gainwell throughout camp. Wilson didn’t win every rep but competed hard, once beat on a 7-route by Gainwell but not giving up, getting back in-phase, and batting the ball away.

Wilson gave up a touchdown to Buccaneers RB Bucky Irving in the Steelers’ second preseason game. But that felt more like a blip than a concern and coverage linebacker is a hard job in today’s wide-open NFL. After playing only in nickel packages last season, and even having those reps eaten into, Wilson is poised to be an every-down linebacker next to Patrick Queen in base and nickel packages this year. His presence may even compel Pittsburgh to play less dime defense in obvious passing situations.

Camp Grade: A-

Eku Leota

Nick Herbig-lite, Leota is actually a little bigger but has a similar profile. A good get-off and consistent speed and edge rusher, he repeatedly generated pressure during training camp. Especially when facing backup and slow-footed tackles. That carried over into stadium action where he picked up seven pressures, accounting for more than 25 percent of the defense’s total this summer.

His run defense isn’t a strength but not a liability either. He can set the edge and made a fourth-down stop in the second preseason game against Tampa Bay. There are plenty of reasons to keep him on the practice squad and with Nick Herbig nicked by a hamstring injury, Leota could be on the gameday roster in some respect (rostered or elevated) Week 1.

Camp Grade: B+

T.J. Watt

Watt’s camps no longer require evaluation and haven’t for awhile. In a vacuum, his camp wasn’t amazing and RT Troy Fautanu won a strong share of reps. But Watt is a vet who uses camp to be at peak conditioning rather than going hard to “win” the summer. He also works on moves and talked openly about testing new pass-rush tricks out.

Still, he made his share of plays, and his ability to swipe and dip the edge is unparalleled. True to what he’s said since the end of last season, Watt dabbled in moving around and playing more than just left outside linebacker. He saw a handful of reps on the right side and off-ball reps where he either blitzed or dropped into coverage, once dropping back into an underneath zone and tipping away an Aaron Rodgers pass over the middle.

Camp Grade: B+

Jack Sawyer

Sawyer drew lots of buzz the front half of camp for stringing together solid practices. A technical and well-rounded rookie, he spent lots of time paling around with T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig to learn all he could. Sawyer’s inside counters and rushes proved problematic for opposing offensive tackles eager to defend something on the edge. Sawyer held up well against the run.

He played to his Ohio State profile. That drew disappointment for not putting up gaudy preseason numbers, Sawyer failing to record a sack. But he recorded seven pressures and showed the ability to beat blocks in both phases. Sawyer was especially strong against the run. As one data point, Pro Football Focus ranked him 35th against the run out of 142 qualifying EDGE rushers this preseason. Overall, he ranked 29th and the No. 1 Steelers outside linebacker. He rushes smart and doesn’t run himself up the arc, doubling back if he can’t win the edge. He showed that on his tackle of QB Trevor Lawrence early in the preseason opener.

One critical aspect to his summer was his snap count. Sawyer was trusted – and tested – to play a ton of snaps. Across defense and special teams, 141 in all. His 41 special teams snaps tied for third most on the team and he had to get used to playing there, stressing his conditioning. He didn’t get to play fresh like others might’ve, yet Sawyer still held his own.

Nothing Sawyer showed this summer told me he’s going to be the Steelers’ next great rusher. He probably won’t even reach Nick Herbig’s level. The raw traits and tools aren’t there. But nothing also told me he can’t be a quality No. 3 rusher who plays the run hard and offers enough pass-rush presence to still make an impact. That’s a fourth-round win.

Camp Grade: B

Patrick Queen

An important second season, though it’s hard to know how much progress he’s made while watching from afar this summer. Queen made literally the first play of training camp, jumping the flat and picking off Aaron Rodgers’ first pass. He picked him again in more freak fashion, catching a ball that bounced off Connor Heyward’s facemask.

Communication will be key, and Queen seemingly has done a good job of that. He should feel more comfortable in his second year in the system. But time will tell if he can call the defense and play up to his individual standard.

Camp Grade: B

Carson Bruener

Bruener made a late surge to state his case to make the 53-man roster, seemingly beating out Mark Robinson for the last inside linebacker spot (this blurb being written Monday evening). Initially, Bruener had a hard time seeing consistent reps. He worked over Devin Harper but still didn’t see full-time third-team inside linebacker reps while buried behind Payton Wilson, Patrick Queen, Cole Holcomb, Malik Harrison, and Mark Robinson.

Reps picked up throughout the summer, especially as Harper got dinged and eventually released ahead of the preseason finale.

Bruener played just like his Washington Huskies resume. All around the ball and a productive special teamer. His 15 total preseason tackles led the team as did his 64 special teams snaps. He recorded five special teams tackles, three solo, and though I didn’t chart the others, that presumably also led the squad. In coverage, he didn’t show much and profiles similar to Robinson in style and role.

Pittsburgh values its special teamers and Bruener seemingly played his way onto the roster.

Camp Grade: B

Nick Herbig

A hamstring injury tripped him up three plays into his lone preseason action against Tampa Bay. He’s now fighting to make it back in time for the season opener. Before his exit, Herbig looked like his same old excellent self. His get-off and ability to win on the outside with speed rushes force every tackle’s pass set and creates an inside lane for counters. Herbig has worked borrowed Alex Highsmith’s inside spin and looks effective doing it.

Even in just three preseason snaps, he registered a pressure against the Bucs’ backup tackle. If preseason MVPs were a thing, Herbig would own a shelf of them.

Herbig remains as one of the league’s best off-the-bench rusher, a basketball sixth man who comes in fresh and dominates. The sooner he returns, the better, but Pittsburgh can’t rush him back and lose him for even longer.

Camp Grade: B

Malik Harrison

Signed to have an Elandon Roberts role right down to wearing his No. 50, Harrison ran second team throughout camp. Pittsburgh rotated in him and Cole Holcomb and Harrison saw more time in base while Holcomb received more nickel reps. Harrison was relatively quiet early in camp but had come on strong by the end. He’s downhill and plays the run hard. He’s not quite the physical alpha as Roberts, who has zero regard for life or limb, but Harrison is a thumper.

In coverage, he’s going to offer next to nothing. But there’s no need for Pittsburgh to place him in that role.

Camp Grade: B

Cole Holcomb

Holcomb checked off major milestones this summer. His first full work since his devastating November 2023 knee injury, Holcomb practiced nearly every day. He missed just one day of practice and played in all three preseason games. For the first padded practice, he even shed the sleeve on his leg he otherwise wore. Perhaps a symbolic sign for himself; he put it back on for the following days.

Holcomb had to knock off rust and his speed doesn’t look all the way back. He works well underneath and short areas but is prone to getting exposed turning and running vertically. In one practice, TE Pat Freiermuth sped past him en route to a 70-yard touchdown reception. That carried over into games and Holcomb felt delayed on his run/pass keys.

It wasn’t all bad against the pass. He made other plays in coverage, breaking up two passes in the preseason opener and nabbing a pick-six during a late camp practice. A real highlight of the summer. Play him in zone, not man, and he can survive.

Needing to carve out more value for himself, Holcomb played on special teams this summer. Mostly on the punt coverage unit as a wing, he struggled there and was primarily responsible for giving up the long punt return to Tampa Bay, the play on which LS Christian Kuntz was injured. He ended up playing just seven special teams snaps.

But his 82 defensive snaps showed his body was ready to handle the rigors of camp. What kind of role he’ll have is unclear and he won’t see the snaps he did pre-injury. Still, the team seemingly holds him in high regard as quality depth.

Camp Grade: B-

Mark Robinson

A nice, albeit typical, camp for Mark Robinson. A thumper who attacks the run, he and RB Evan Hull enjoyed spirited battles in backs on ‘backers. With a full head of speed, Robinson can truck and pancake opponents in those drills. Robinson was all around the ball in camp and is processing faster than he once did. No surprise given his experience in the league and growth since switching from running back to linebacker his senior year of college.

Robinson logged two reps at fullback during the goal-line drill at camp, even having a white offensive player No. 93 made for him. But the team never revisited it the rest of the summer. It now feels like a kiss of death to dabble at fullback in the summer. It couldn’t save Kendrick Green or Robinson, who was cut yesterday. Still a good special teamer, he’ll either land on the Steelers’ practice squad or someone else’s.

Camp Grade: B-

Alex Highsmith

Groin injuries have nagged him for multiple summers, and Highsmith pulled up lame during o-line/d-line during a mid-training camp practice. After bleeding into 2024 and costing him games, Pittsburgh was understandably cautious in not rushing him back. He began rehabbing by the end of camp and returned to full practice over the past few days. He missed all three preseason games.

Before getting hurt, his camp was steady and effective. Teams began taking away his inside spin last season and he still hasn’t found a great way to counter the counter, but there are enough tools in his belt to make him a threat. He’ll continue playing the role of Robin opposite Watt’s Batman.

Camp Grade: B-

DeMarvin Leal

The best of times. The worst of times. Leal is an awesome athlete, and I mean that with all sincerity. Pound for pound, he’s one of the top athletes on the team. Guys with his frame, an overstuffed outside linebacker this summer, shouldn’t cover ground the way he does. He can do a kip-up, he slid down the railing to practice multiple times, and he can run stride for stride with backs and tight ends. Leal played hard and showed great effort. Maybe to the point where he overtaxed himself, hurrying up the hill one day and throwing up behind the field. The heat has gotten to him in past camps too.

Leal looked impressive early. He played with violent hands and was a tough matchup for tight ends used to blocking smaller linebackers. Not guys like Leal who – and I’m just guessing his weight; he looked 270 pounds – are much bigger. Leal uses his hands well to get off blocks versus the run. As a pass rusher, his athleticism has intrigue too but he’s still missing great bend (because of his frame) and power.

He’s a tweener. Always has been. Pittsburgh’s spent the past four years bouncing him between defensive line and outside linebacker. He picked up 2-3 stray snaps along the d-line when lines got especially thin early in camp but played on his feet otherwise. He was normally paired with Jack Sawyer. Leal continued picking up a handful of special teams snaps, seeing work on kick coverage and left wing on the field goal unit.

His preseason finale summed him up well. Some high-level plays of run defense and pass rush. But he missed two sacks and picked up two penalties. On the first snap of the game, he tackled the runner for a stuff – and was called offsides for lining up on the Panthers’ side of the scrimmage. Just a peak Leal moment.

It feels like Leal is at the end of the line. That he should go somewhere else and find better footing with another scheme. But maybe he’s given one last lap around the track even if the writing feels on the wall.

Camp Grade: C

Julius Welschof

A second lap around the track for Welschof produced similar results. This time, he ended it healthy. After suffering a knee injury late last summer, Welschof was healthy and available for every practice and all three exhibition games. He’s big and strong and plays the run effectively and consistently. Pass rush isn’t his game and last year’s summer sack total was fool’s gold. Low-quality cleanup sacks. We charted Welschof for three pressures in the 2025 preseason, a lower number given his high volume (53 rush snaps).

The Steelers’ international exemption player, he can land back on the practice squad and allow the team to keep a 17th member there.

Camp Grade: C

Devin Harper

A former draft pick with baseline athleticism, Harper moved fluidly in camp. But reps were hard to come by and he was always on the edge of the roster. He blitzed through a gap to help stop a fourth-down run by Tampa Bay and his play didn’t look bad. Still, it didn’t stand out, either. He missed one camp practice and was waived during a roster shuffle ahead of the preseason finale.

Camp Grade: D+

Kenny Willekes

Signed ahead of the preseason finale, Willekes picked up 15 snaps versus the Carolina Panthers. He recorded one pressure that led to DL Kyler Baugh’s sack. The Steelers released him just after the game and he was with them for depth purposes only to get them through the preseason finale. He’ll look to latch on elsewhere and keep his career alive.

Camp Grade: Incomplete