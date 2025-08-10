PFF Grades Top Ten Steelers Preseason Performances

With the preseason’s return, so are Pro Football Focus’ grades. Following the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 31-25 win Saturday night over the Jacksonville Jaguars, PFF graded the five best Steelers on each side of the ball.

Offense and defense combined, here’s the top 10.

1. CB Cameron McCutcheon – 93.4

2. WR Scotty Miller – 88.4

3. S Juan Thornhill – 88.2

4. TE Darnell Washington – 84.4

5. DL Yahya Black – 82.3

6. ILB Malik Harrison – 81.6

7. WR Ke’Shawn Williams – 78.6

8. QB Mason Rudolph – 78.6

9. RB Lew Nichols – 78.0

10. CB Brandin Echols – 77.9

McCutcheon was easily the highest-graded Steeler, though his night was soured by a hamstring injury that caused him to leave early. He had an interception called back on a roughing-the-passer call, though it was still a strong play by McCutcheon to high point and take the football away.

A big and long corner with 33-inch arms, McCutcheon has received plenty of reps throughout the summer and replaced Brandin Echols after he was rested for the rest of the night. His injury could derail a nice camp but if McCutcheon can soon get healthy, he’ll have a good chance of making the Steelers’ practice squad.

Miller had a solid if not spectacular night, finishing with four catches for 47 yards. That carries over a consistent training camp as he battles Robert Woods and a slew of rookies for the No. 5 WR spot on the Steelers’ roster. Thornhill had one of the plays of the night with a hard hit over the middle to break up a pass on the Jaguars’ first drive.

Washington got Pittsburgh on the board with a 19-yard touchdown, showcasing soft hands and red-zone ability. Black didn’t play many snaps but impressed in his one-on-one battles, outshining rookie DL Derrick Harmon.

Williams finished with two receptions for 55 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown to seal the win. Rudolph led a strong first drive, completing all seven passes for 70 yards and the score to Washington. Nichols ran hard in the second half while Echols had a tackle for loss on a screen and tipped away a third-down throw.

Curiously, QB Skylar Thompson didn’t crack the top 10. He threw for over 200 yards and three touchdowns. He received just a 69.4 grade, 28th entering Sunday. His pure passing grade ranked 23rd and he was dinged for his red-zone fumble even though Pittsburgh recovered the ball.

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk and TE JJ Galbreath were among the team’s lowest-graded players.