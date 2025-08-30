PFF Grades: Steelers 2025 Preseason Recap

Pittsburgh’s 2025 preseason is now history. I wanted to recap the team’s full preseason grades for offense, defense, and special teams from Pro Football Focus (PFF).

Here are the per game articles, with total snap counts and visuals:

Steelers Vs. Jaguars Preseason Game 1

Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game 2

Steelers Vs. Panthers Preseason Game 3

Offense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

WR Scotty Miller (92.5). Highest graded offensive player in each of Pittsburgh’s three preseason games. He had 167 receiving yards, ranked third league-wide. He was tied for the same rank in receiving grade (91.5). Miller proved reliable, catching all nine targets (T-team high). He definitely earned his 53-man spot.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two RBs. Kenneth Gainwell ranked second league-wide among RBs (83.3). He had a matching rank in run grade (88.1). Four carries, nine yards, and 2.3 average. A nice run was brought back by penalty. 57.0 receiving, good 73.1 pass block, best of Steelers RBs who made the 53.

Lew Nichols’ (82.5). The third ranked RB. 80.6 run grade (fourth). 11 carries, 87 yards, and healthy 7.9 average. Nichols was top five in yards after contact/attempt (6.45). Strong 78.1 receiving, 74.1 pass blocking. Caught 5-of-7 targets for 36 yards. He quietly earned his practice squad spot.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

QB Skylar Thompson (79.7) surprised in a strong preseason overall. 80.3 pass grade. 41-56, 498 yards, 4-to-1 TDs/INTs. Thompson tied for the most big-time throws (five), having only one turnover-worthy play. He took four sacks, including a fumble. He exceeded expectations and staked his claim in a crowded room.

RB Trey Sermon (77.5). 10 rushes, 50 yards, and a touchdown. 77.2 run grade. 84.0 receiving grade (fifth league-wide). He was 8-of-9 receiving for 46 yards, and another TD. His 34.5 pass block grade was a clear blemish. He rightfully made the practice squad after a nice preseason.

WR Ke’Shawn Williams (77.1). 74.9 receiving grade, 73.6 run block grade (best Steelers WR). Caught 4-of-5 targets for 86 yards and averaged an explosive gain (20-plus yards)per play. Add in his special teams ability, and his practice squad spot makes sense.

G Aiden Williams (76.7) only played in the opener. He played many snaps and graded well, but sustained a knee injury.

WR Roc Taylor (76.7) played in two games, released earlier this month. Caught 2-of-4 targets for 38 yards.

TE Darnell Washington (72.6) continued his blocking prowess, with 76.6 pass block and 72.7 run block grades. Caught his lone target, which sounds disappointing, but context suggests that quality over quantity is important; his lone target was a 19-yard TD.

WR Lance McCutcheon (71.2) caught 5-of-8 targets for 66 yards and an explosive 24-yard touchdown. 70.4 receiving, 62.0 run block grade. He didn’t make either initial roster.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Nine here. T Steven Jones (48.9). Poor run blocking (47.1). 65.3 pass block grade. He allowed two pressures. Jones played mostly right tackle, along with right guard, and made the practice squad. Two penalties is an improvement area.

Robert Woods (47.0) underwhelmed. He was Pittsburgh’s worst graded WR, despite questionable depth. 49.9 receiving grade – one target (four yards). A holding penalty in the finale negated a positive run. 52.3 run block. Woods nabbed a practice squad spot.

G Andrus Peat (46.9). Better 61.6 pass block grade than 46.0 run blocking. He was another penalized lineman. He played mostly left guard, along with left tackle. Peat made the initial 53.

C Zach Frazier (46.7) could have been better. 69.5 pass block grade, just one pressure (hurry). 47.2 run block. He incurred a penalty on the first offensive play in the finale.

TE Kevin Foelsch (45.2) played in two games, with a 61.7 pass block, 50.3 run block, and 48.2 receiving grade. He wasn’t targeted and didn’t make either initial roster.

TE JJ Galbreath (43.6) made the practice squad. He was the only TE on the initial practice squad, behind the deep room on the 53. 54.0 pass block, 50.7 run block, 44.7 receiving. He grabbed three catches, but also recorded a drop.

RB Jaylen Warren (42.7) only played in the finale. Two carries, three yards, and fumbled a catch-and-run. 61.6 run, 26.3 receiving (two catches, 12 yards), 25.3 pass block, 16.4 fumble grades. Not an ideal summer for the expected lead back.

T Gareth Warren (40.1) played two games. He recorded a 64.9 pass block, and 41.6 run block (worst of Steelers OL) grade. He had two penalties and allowed a sack. Warren didn’t make either initial roster.

The worst grade on offense was QB Logan Woodside (36.4). Brought in after rookie Will Howard’s injury, odds were always against him. Regardless, he was 8-of-15 for 83 yards, no TDs, and one interception. 36.8 passing grade.

Defense:

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

Two players, both playing sparingly. The best defensive grade was CB Cameron McCutcheon (93.4). Only played in the opener. He earned props for coverage (93.0, fourth league-wide), including a would-be interception nullified by penalty.

EDGE Nick Herbig (90.0) played three snaps, unfortunately suffering injury. Hopefully the quality backup is available Week One. 87.6 pass rush, providing a pressure (hurry).

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Rookie DL Yahya Black (86.8) flashed. 80.7 run defense (sixth league-wide) and 78.9 pass rush (third on team). Included two sacks in the finale. All tackles went for stops, but he missed one. His 49.9 tackle grade was a bit harsh in my opinion.

CB D’Shawn Jamison (83.3). His 86.4 run defense was the best grade on the team. 79.5 coverage (third team-wide), 67.0 tackle, and 60.7 pass rush. Two pressures (hit, hurry) were recorded, but he missed a tackle. Jamison made the practice squad.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr. (82.9) is one of several CBs going to the practice squad. He earned the second-best team coverage grade (89.9) with two pass breakups. But his run defense (38.8) and 35.5 tackling (included two misses) were the flipside.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

DL Kyler Baugh (78.1). 71.2 run defense. 68.4 tackle grade (no misses). Cashed in a sack but had a 60.9 pass grade and no other pressures, pointing to inconsistency. He was the only DL to make the initial practice squad.

LB Malik Harrison (75.3). His M.O. is run defense, and that part of his game graded well (86.1), second on the team. He had a 69.3 pass rush (two pressures), 59.6 tackle (one miss), and 57.7 coverage grade. He made the 53.

DL Esezi Otomewo (74.6). 71.1 run defense, 70.8 tackle, but 56.4 pass rush (only one pressure). All four tackles were stops, with no misses. One of a whopping eight DL Pittsburgh kept of the 53.

Rookie EDGE Jack Sawyer (73.2) played well. 72.2 pass rush, tying the team-lead in pressures. Three QB hits led the team (T-fourth in NFL). 67.9 run defense, 56.2 tackling (one miss), and he had a penalty.

DL Breiden Fehoko’s (71.4) 81.1 run defense was best. 69.0 tackling and 51.3 pass rush are the issues, with zero pressures and a penalty. Didn’t make either initial roster.

DL Keeanu Benton (71.4). Good moments, but volatile. 73.2 pass rush, won some reps but registered no pressures. 59.0 run defense was a low grade, and another disappointment was three missed tackles (T-team high).

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

CB Joey Porter Jr. (49.8). He played just nine snaps: 60.0 run defense, 48.9 coverage, and 23.1 tackling. Porter laid a goose egg on the stat sheet, but missed a tackle (penalty negated).

DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (49.7). 59.3 pass rush (one pressure), 52.8 run defense. 31.8 tackling, with a miss, but two stops. A penalty as well. Made the 53.

CB Mikey Victor (49.0). Good 75.1 tackle grade, making two. 63.5 run defense, but 45.5 coverage. Didn’t make either roster.

DL Daniel Ekuale (41.8). 49.9 pass rush (no pressures), 44.9 run defense, 28.0 tackling (four tackles, three stops, one miss). The latter seemed a bit harsh. He earned a 53-man spot.

Starting LB Patrick Queen (34.7). 53.5 run defense, 44.9 coverage, 22.3 tackling. No tackles, and a bad miss. Only nine snaps.

The worst graded defender was DL Logan Lee (34.6). 30.0 run defense (worst on team). 25.2 tackling, including a miss. 55.3 pass rush (two pressures). Surprisingly he made the 53.

Special Teams:

NOTE – kicking, punting, and return grades (if they were solely returners).

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

The highest graded special teamer was Devin Harper (85.6). He had one solo and assisted tackle. He didn’t make the initial rosters.

Trey Sermon (81.1) makes another desired list. Three solo tackles, and teams play aided his practice squad spot.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Rookie Carson Bruener (79.9) nearly made the great tier. Led the team (second-NFL) in ST tackles (four solo, two assists). One miss, but his play here etched his 53-spot at a deep position.

Max Hurleman (77.9). One solo and assisted tackle, and recovered a muffed punt. He had flashes on offense too, making the practice squad.

Jack Sawyer (77.1) makes another desirable list. Two assisted tackles.

Evan Hull (74.8). One solo tackle. Played only kick coverage. Neither roster.

Brandon Johnson (72.1). Two solo tackles. Didn’t make it.

Isaiahh Loudermilk (70.9). Solo tackle. Aided his roster spot.

The Bad (Below 50 Grades):

12 players, perhaps the most an any tier since I’ve written these articles.

D’Shawn Jamison (49.9) – penalty.

JJ Galbreath (47.3) – practice squad.

Eku Leota (47.2) – missed tackle, unrostered.

Mark Robinson (46.9) – missed tackle, unrostered.

Malik Harrison (45.7) – missed tackle, 53.

Roman Wilson (45.3) – missed tackle, 53.

LS Christian Kuntz (43.4) – solo tackle, 53 (injured).

Kevin Foelsch (39.8) – penalty, un-rostered.

Cole Holcomb (39.3) – punt coverage, 53.

LS Jake McQuaide (34.7) – relief for Kuntz, unrostered.

Logan Lee (29.7) – dinged for emergency long-snapping (not his position). 53.

The worst graded special teamer, and overall was Cameron McCutcheon (29.1). Un-rostered.

Regular season…Here we go!