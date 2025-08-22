PFF Grades Best And Worst Steelers Against Panthers

The Steelers’ preseason finale doubled as a last audition for roster spots and early-season roles, and while some fringe players shined against the Panthers, others may have played themselves off the team. Pro Football Focus’ grades from the game highlight the biggest risers and fallers heading into cutdown day.
Here are PFF’s 10 highest-graded Steelers from the final preseason game:
– DT Yahya Black (91.9)
– WR Scotty Miller (91.8)
– QB Skylar Thompson (90.5)
– RB Kenneth Gainwell (89.7)
– RB Trey Sermon (87.0)
– DL Esezi Otomewo (83.9)
– ILB Payton Wilson (83.2)
– OLB Jack Sawyer (81.4)
– WR Ke’Shawn Williams (78.7)
– WR Lance McCutcheon (78.1)
Black, Gainwell, Wilson and Sawyer have all been locks to make the 53-man roster, but they improved their position. Black continues to state a case for himself as a serious rotational player. With Derrick Harmon’s injury, he may even be a Week 1 starter who forces the first-round pick to play catch up once he’s healthy.
Miller wasn’t a lock entering the summer, but he should easily make the Steelers’ initial roster after a strong training camp and preseason. He had a 53-yard reception last night to set up a field goal with very little time remaining in the first half. Aaron Rodgers praised him at halftime, and injuries in the room have made his inclusion on the roster quite obvious.
Several depth players stated their case as well in the Steelers’ 19-10 win over the Panthers. With an injury to Dean Lowry and Logan Lee failing to impress throughout the preseason, Otomewo will force the Steelers to think long and hard about including him over their young draft pick from a year ago.
Thompson has probably been in a losing battle from the start with Mason Rudolph and Will Howard rounding out a quarterback room headed by Rodgers. But he was stellar all throughout the preseason. Some even think he should edge out Rudolph as the primary backup.
Ke’Shawn Williams and Lance McCutcheon both had nice games. They could both end up on the practice squad, and Williams could find himself as a game day elevation as an extra receiver if there are injuries, especially if Calvin Austin III isn’t ready to go in-season and they need a punt returner.
Here are PFF’s 10 lowest-graded Steelers from the Panthers game:
– DT Logan Lee (30.3)
– ILB Patrick Queen (34.7)
– QB Mason Rudolph (41.1)
– WR Robert Woods (42.1)
– OT Andrus Peat (42.3)
– RB Jaylen Warren (42.7)
– ILB Cole Holcomb (45.6)
– DT Keeanu Benton (47.1)
– OG Steven Jones (48.6)
– C Zach Frazier (49.6)
With how sloppy the game was, penalties are a big influence on the negative scores. That’s partially why you see guys like Frazier and Woods at the bottom of the list. Frazier’s spot is obviously safe, but Woods’ roster spot is far from secure. He played deep into most preseason games and still did not look good against backups. Miller has passed him up, which might mean he gets cut on Tuesday.
The starting defenders like Queen and Benton were barely on the field and Holcomb had a penalty that dinged his score. Nothing to worry about there with a small sample size in their first preseason action.
As I mentioned earlier, Lee did himself no favors in this game. Aside from the emergency long snapper role, his preseason hasn’t been good.
Rudolph should be fine because of the team’s comfortability with him, but Thompon outperformed him last night and maybe even the entire preseason. You wonder if the Steelers think long and hard about keeping Thompson.
Peat looked better in the Steelers’ second preseason game. I think the Steelers want to keep a veteran around as the primary backup and Calvin Anderson has been hurt. But Peat’s struggles might make them think otherwise.