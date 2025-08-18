PFF Grades And Snap Counts: Steelers Vs Buccaneers Preseason Week Two

The Pittsburgh Steelers sat several starters again, in a 17-14 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The offense took a clear step back overall, while the defense showed some promise particularly early. In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and takeaways.

Offense

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

One player. The best grade on offense for both preseason games is WR Scotty Miller (81.9 grade, 17 snaps). He was targeted twice, catching both passes for 38 yards. The highlight was a 23 yard explosive play in the second quarter, an over the middle catch to get Pittsburgh in the red zone (which he also did in the opener).

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Three here. WR Roman Wilson (76.4, 23) led all receivers with 72 yards, making big plays. He had two of the team’s four explosive pass plays. First, was the longest of the game, a double-explosive 42 yarder along with a 30 yard deep crosser. Great to see the pass offense continue some success over the middle down the field, though the bag was more mixed in Game Two. Also, two targets to Wilson weren’t complete, so more consistency would be nice next time.

Another WR, Roc Taylor (75.7, 16). Led the team in targets (five), catching three of them for 39 yards. His long was a 20 yard crosser, providing great yards after catch you love to see. He also demonstrated YAC ability on a screen, breaking a tackle and fighting for the first down. Enjoyed a downfield run block too. He had a go-ball opportunity, that could have been more accurate, but noted tracking could’ve been better. Was also stopped short on a third down.

Rookie RB Kaleb Johnson (72.9, 31) trended more positively. Played a lot, dominated in number of carries (11), with a good 4.5-yard average. He continued to force missed tackles (five, second most through Saturday games), and showed better vision. One was on his longest 14 yard run, seeing the big hole unlike the missed opportunity he had in the opener. A negative was his 26.1 pass block grade so that will be worth attention on the All-22.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

A whopping nine here. Didn’t expect TE Darnell Washington (48.9, 11). He wasn’t involved in the pass game like the opener, but had a particularly strong 73.2 pass block grade on three snaps. One in particular was rather impressive. 52.8 receiving grade, and 51.2 run block, with nothing egregious standing out in my notes. All individual grades were above his overall, which I’ll say once again is confusing to me.

Max Scharping (48.3, 52) played all his snaps at center, which he has done all preseason per PFF. Played more pass blocking snaps (30), which was his better 59.9 grade. A low 45.0 run block is his worst blocking grade of the preseason. O-line is tough to grade on TV tape, so if it’s the case, trending up in the finale is in his best interest to stick with the team.

TE Kevin Foelsch (47.7, 17) got his first preseason action. Wasn’t targeted as a receiver, and was on the field primarily as a run blocker (11 snaps). 54.1 grade there, along with a 50.5 receiving grade (four pass snaps), and 47.4 pass block grade (two snaps). Pretty quiet.

WR Lance McCutcheon (46.3, 20) had a primarily bad play, with a red zone pass going off his hands into the air, allowing the defender to pick it off. Our Depot team noted some contact prior, but still a play you expect an NFL receiver to make. His other target was also incomplete, and had a 46.4 receiving grade. Best grade was a 60.7 run block, which several in the WR room did (thankfully) in this game.

T Broderick Jones (45.4, 10) was lower than expected from the TV tape. Of his eight pass blocking snaps, noted positives, including on starting QB Mason Rudolph’s touchdown pass. 42.6 pass block grade from PFF. 48.0 run blocking wasn’t much better, so seeing what those two opportunities look like will be interesting.

Steven Jones (45.2, 52) has primarily played RT so far but added snaps at RG in this game. Seemingly worse outing, though. The undeniable was being penalized twice for an illegal formation and offsides. Not smart for someone clawing to make the team. 59.1 pass block, 55.2 run block.

WR Max Hurleman (42.3, 23) fell back to Earth following a strong opener. Came away with none of his three targets. This included an unfortunate red zone drop, and one that was jarred away at the catch point (not a drop, but NFL receivers can make). 43.1 receiving and 27.9 drop grades were worst on the team. 59.1 run block was his best grade (seven snaps).

T Gareth Warren (34.3, 22) was another player guilty of two penalties: a false start and holding. PFF’s 40.4 run block opinion of him was also a team-worst. Did show valiant effort on a diving attempt to recover a fumble (went out of bounds). Was shaken up on the play too, which will be most valuable to monitor in his preseason journey. 76.1 pass block was higher than expected.

The lowest offensive grade was QB Logan Woodside (32.9, 17). Definitely was my guess before seeing the grades. Went 4-for-9 passing (44.4-percent), 45 yards, no TDs. All three QBs that played had one interception, with Woodside having a bad one that he starred down the receiver on, an easy turnover for the defender. Overthrew the aforementioned go ball (Roc Taylor), and took a sack too. Tough day for quarterbacks in Pittsburgh.

Defense

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

One player. Topping the defense was EDGE Nick Herbig (90.0, 3), but unfortunately exited very early with an injury. He was part of the impressive first drive from the defense, providing a sound pressure but was unable to capitalize on the sack opportunity. 87.6 pass rush grade was still best on the team by far, albeit on the very small sample size. Knock on wood the injury isn’t too serious. Mike Tomlin indicated it wasn’t.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Five here. DL Keeanu Benton (89.6, 14) provided a batted pass early, fitting right into the identity of a Steelers defensive lineman. An 80.3 run defense grade was second on the team, including his solo and assisted tackles, one for a stop (unsuccessful offensive play). The latter was on the assist, a red zone tackle for a loss of three, though the Bucs ended up in the end zone. 71.0 pass rush (no pressures) and 69.2 tackle grades.

LB Cole Holcomb (89.1, 34) looked very strong, great to see after serious injury robbed him of the 2024 season. His 86.2 run defense grade led the team, featuring a one-yard run stop on 2nd and 16. Of his four solo tackles, three were on run defense (team high), two of which were stops. 77.1 tackle grade, and 74.2 coverage. Allowed two catches for 14 yards, but just one yard of YAC, which again emphasized his strong outing.

CB D’Shawn Jamison (85.8, 12) landed much higher than anticipated. Particularly his 84.2 coverage grade that was second on the team, with both targets caught for 18 yards. He was blocked out on a screen, not the sole guilty party, but the play went for a healthy 13 yards. Also had a missed tackle in coverage, with a 43.3 tackle grade. 69.2 run defense.

CB Beanie Bishop (85.3, 19) continued to make plays. In the opener, more as a tackler. Better coverage in this one, with a team leading 87.3 grade. Late in the second quarter in particular, he had a nice pass breakup, along with noting two other positive coverage reps. Overall, 3-for-7 when targeted, for just 19 yards, and a 50.3 rating allowed. Making noise in a crowded position room.

S Miles Killebrew (84.1, 18) also got a pass breakup late in the first half, leaping up on a dangerous overthrow that would’ve been nice to come down with. Also had a nice solo tackle, though the play went for 10 yards and a first down. 78.0 coverage, 77.3 tackle, and 62.9 run defense grades.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Four in this tier. DL Kyler Baugh (79.9, 6) nearly made the great category, but his grades were confusing to me. Compared to his 79.9 overall, he was given a 68.0 run defense (nearly all snaps), and only one pass rush (60.0, no pressure). No tackles either, so All-22 will be interesting.

DL Breiden Fehoko (79.5, 11) did some nice things as a run defender (77.4 grade) late in the game. He displayed a nice shed for a solo tackle, and also had an assist for a run stop. 69.0 tackle and 56.1 pass rush with no pressures.

EDGE DeMarvin Leal (74.8, 34) got another start, playing quite a bit, and didn’t pop as much as his grade in my opinion. He did have an aggressive two yard run stop early that was great to see, and had one pressure (hurry). Need more than that given his 21 pass rushes though (62.0 grade). 76.3 run defense, and two tackles (72.8 tackle).

LB Malik Harrison (74.4, 28) has graded well two games in a row. 77.6 tackle and 76.9 run defense, my favorite of which was a run tackle for a loss that came after a couple chunk yardage runs early on. Three solo tackles, two for stops, and allowed one catch (two targets) for 11 yards and a 65.7 coverage grade. 57.9 pass rush (just two snaps) was his lowest grade.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Seven here. Didn’t expect S Juan Thornhill (48.6, 19) on this list. He was dinged mostly in coverage, so perhaps some plays that were tough to see on the TV tape. Wasn’t charted for any targets though. He continued to shoot downhill as a tackler, including a run tackle for a loss on the very first defensive play. Had two solo tackles along with an assist, for his strongest 79.1 grade (tied-second on team). 68.9 run defense grade.

LB Payton Wilson (47.7, 19) left more to be desired, particularly in coverage. The main play was an allowed touchdown, where he got back into position but was late to react unfortunately. Hopeful learning lesson to grow upon. Had a nice pressure, the lone time he rushed, hurrying the QB (66.0 grade). Though he didn’t have a tackle, his 66.5 run defense grade topped his marks.

LB Devin Harper (45.7, 19) made my notes late game with a poor coverage rep, which was his worst grade (38.2). On a 4th and 1, he provided great penetration in run defense, that contributed to that stop. Had an assisted tackle, his strongest grade (71.7), along with a 69.0 in run defense.

S Quindell Johnson (45.3, 29). Not all bad, tying for second on the team with a 79.1 tackle grade, including a tackle for loss on a screen pass. Coverage grade (43.0) was where he was dinged, allowing a first down catch of 13 yards. Probably more notable struggles that all-22 will reveal to boot. 68.7 run defense.

LB Mark Robinson (45.1, 18) made some tackles (2.5 combined), but his stop was on a 3rd and 20 screen, so context matters. Also noted a poor coverage rep, which was his worst grade (44.2) on 13 snaps, allowing catches on both targets as well. 65.2 run defense, and 55.6 pass rush, with no pressures on two opportunities.

CB Mikey Victor (45.0, 18) left much to be desired in coverage. He was blocked out handily on a big gain screen, and had a near pick, with the overthrow hitting his hands on a play he should have made. 60.2 run defense was his best grade, on eight snaps, but had zero tackles.

The worst graded defender was DL Daniel Ekuale (30.3, 19). PFF really disliked his run defense, with the worst 33.2 grade on the team by far. For context, second-worst was 52.4. I did note a poor second quarter rep, but didn’t get the sense it was this bad. Definitely want to examine further. One solo tackle (67.3 grade), but on a first down gain in the red zone. 52.1 pass rush, on 11 snaps, with no pressures.

Special Teams

(NOTE – Some names missing, low snaps/average grade):

Excellent (90-Plus Grades):

NONE.

Great (80-Plus Grades):

Two players. Lew Nichols (81.4, 11) played on two units, punt return and kick coverage. Considering how PFF typically grades, I didn’t expect him this high since he had a missed tackle.

Jack Sawyer (80.6, 15) was on four units, both return and coverage teams, and provided an assisted tackle.

Good (70-Plus Grades):

Two as well. Brandon Johnson (76.1, 14) led the team in special teams tackles, with two solos. Played on three units: kick return, kick coverage, and punt return.

Trey Sermon (75.4, 17) also was on three teams, kick coverage and both punt units. Posted a solo tackle.

Bad (Below 50 Grades):

Seven here. D’Shawn Jamison (49.1, 15) was on three units: kick coverage, punt return, and field goal block. Lands here due to the latter, penalized for running into the kicker, extending Tampa Bay’s drive that ultimately led to six points.

K Ben Sauls (47.3, 3) missed a 43 yarder on his only field goal attempt, in the fourth quarter. Preseason isn’t all about the final score, but not the resume you want in a tie game situation late in the game.

Mark Robinson (45.3, 10) makes another unwanted list. Had a missed tackle, along with not posting any tackles. Played on two teams, punt coverage and field goal block.

Malik Harrison (44.8, 6) solely played punt coverage, and also missed a tackle while making none.

Kevin Foelsch (39.8, 12) was on punt coverage and field goal units. Was penalized for illegal formation, and no tackles.

Cole Holcomb (37.4, 5) only played on punt coverage. No tackles or misses, and must have missed something if this grade is trustworthy.

The worst special teams, and overall grade was Logan Lee (28.6, 12). He was forced into unusual action with long snapper Christian Kuntz injured on the first punt of the game. Not being his natural position, most wouldn’t have noticed unless told, and other emergency snappers have done far worse in the past. Was Lee perfect? No. But certainly didn’t think he’d come in this low.

Steelers Preseason Week Two Snaps And Total Preseason Snaps:

Preseason Snap Leaders Through Week Two

OFF – Doug Nester, Max Scharping

DEF – James Pierre

ST – Carson Bruener

TOT – Doug Nester, Max Scharping