Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Town Hall Prediction

The Steelers Town Hall is a weekly Clubhouse app discussion where Pittsburgh Steelers fans debate roster decisions and share training camp insights. After predictions before camp and after the first preseason game, we held an ad hoc Town Hall on Friday following the final 2025 preseason game.

Initial Town Hall Roster prediction before training camp.

Revised Roster prediction after first preseason game.

With 11 players already cut from the 90-man roster—none are expected to make the final roster or practice squad—here’s our fan-driven 53-man roster prediction for the 2025 season, based on camp and preseason performances.

Offense (25)

Quarterbacks (3)

Aaron Rodgers

Mason Rudolph

Skylar Thompson

Practice Squad – None

We replaced Will Howard with Skylar Thompson due to Thompson’s composed preseason performance and Howard’s lack of practice snaps since his Aug. 5 hand injury. To avoid a repeat of the 2019 thin quarterback depth, we believe Thompson earned the spot, with Howard likely headed to injured reserve (IR) for a potential return later.

Running Backs (3)

Jaylen Warren

Kaleb Johnson

Kenneth Gainwell

Practice Squad – Trey Sermon and Lew Nichols

No change. We had four running backs on our initial roster but kept three here. We debated carrying Trey Sermon as a fourth running back but decided that making room for a sixth wide receiver with punt-return ability was more valuable.

Wide Receivers (6)

Calvin Austin III

DK Metcalf

Roman Wilson

Ben Skowronek

Scotty Miller

Ke’Shawn Williams

Practice Squad – Brandon Johnson, Lance McCutcheon, and Max Hurleman

Despite Arthur Smith’s tight end-heavy offense, we kept six receivers, prioritizing punt-return ability over an extra running back or linebacker. Austin, Metcalf, and Wilson were locks, followed by Skowronek for his size and special teams value. Scotty Miller’s back-to-back strong preseason performances secured his spot. Ke’Shawn Williams, the only player to return punts in the preseason, replaced Roc Taylor due to concerns about Austin’s health.

Brandon Johnson remains on the practice squad despite an unclear injury status, Lance McCutcheon earned a spot with a strong performance in Carolina, and Max Hurleman, listed as a running back, adds versatile athleticism we don’t want to lose. One participant believes the Steelers may circle back to Taylor for the practice squad.

Tight Ends and Fullbacks (4)

Pat Freiermuth

Darnell Washington

Jonnu Smith

Connor Heyward

Practice Squad – JJ Galbreath

No change. This group remains stable. We combine tight ends and fullbacks due to overlapping H-back and dual-position roles. Freiermuth, Washington, and Smith are roster locks, with Heyward’s versatility securing his spot. We think the Steelers may add a blocking-focused tight end to the practice squad.

Offensive Line (9)

Interior Linemen (5)

Zach Frazier

Isaac Seumalo

Mason McCormick

Ryan McCollum

Spencer Anderson

Tackles (4)

Broderick Jones

Troy Fautanu

Andrus Peat

Dylan Cook

Practice Squad – Max Scharping and Steven Jones

No change. The five starters face little competition. Ryan McCollum and Spencer Anderson remain backup interior linemen, Anderson with ability to play all five o-line positions and McCollum as the top backup center. McCollum had a rough game with three penalties in Carolina, but we believe one was questionable as he adjusted the ball, a common center practice, and he was recovering from an injury.

Dylan Cook serves as the swing tackle, with Andrus Peat’s tackle/guard versatility mitigating Cook’s inexperience. Scharping and Steven Jones land on the practice squad. Calvin Anderson, sidelined from practice, may land on IR with a return designation. We expect Omar Khan to pursue additional offensive line depth via waivers post-cutdowns on Tuesday.

Defense (25)

Defensive Line (7)

Cam Heyward

Derrick Harmon

Isaiahh Loudermilk

Logan Lee

Yahya Black

Keeanu Benton

Daniel Ekuale

Practice Squad – DeMarvin Leal and Esezi Otomewo

We made one change, elevating Logan Lee to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placing Esezi Otomewo on the practice squad. Lee’s value as an emergency snapper is key with Christian Kuntz recovering from a chest injury.

We believe Harmon avoids IR, and Black is poised for more snaps. Loudermilk holds his spot. Last year, we said, “Leal has one more year to prove his worth.” His athleticism flashed with quarterback pressures in Carolina, but errors like a neutral zone infraction and facemask penalty showed inconsistency, sending him to the practice squad.

Linebackers (8)

Outside Linebackers/EDGE

T.J. Watt

Alex Highsmith

Nick Herbig

Jack Sawyer

Inside Linebackers

Patrick Queen

Payton Wilson

Malik Harrison

Cole Holcomb

Practice Squad – Carson Bruener, Mark Robinson, Eku Leota, and Julius Welschof

No changes to the edge rushers or inside linebackers for the 53-man roster. The top eight were easy choices. We considered Mark Robinson as a fifth inside linebacker for his special teams and tackling skills but couldn’t find room after weighing him against RB Trey Sermon, WR Ke’Shawn Williams, and DB Beanie Bishop Jr. Bruener, Leota, and Welschof join Robinson on the practice squad, all playing well in Carolina.

Secondary (10)

Cornerbacks (6)

Joey Porter Jr.

Darius Slay

Jalen Ramsey

Beanie Bishop Jr.

Brandin Echols

James Pierre

Safeties (4)

DeShon Elliott

Juan Thornhill

Chuck Clark

Miles Killebrew

Practice Squad – Donte Kent, D’Shawn Jamison, and Sebastian Castro

We replaced D’Shawn Jamison with James Pierre, whose interception, second-team defensive snaps, and special teams skills secured his spot. No changes at safety. We considered dropping Beanie Bishop and carrying five cornerbacks due to his absence in Carolina, possibly due to a minor injury or an attempt to “hide” him for waivers. We remain “bullish on Trice” if he stays healthy, but his absence in Carolina suggests he is an IR-designated-to-return candidate. Jamison joins Kent and Castro on the practice squad, though Castro risks being poached off waivers. But that risk is mitigated with over a thousand players available post-cutdowns, after all, and Omar Khan will likely target players to address Pittsburgh’s needs.

Specialists (3)

Chris Boswell

Cameron Johnston

Christian Kuntz

No change. Boswell and Kuntz are roster locks. We went back and forth over the punter. Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman alternated punts throughout the preseason. We stuck with Johnston and hope that Khan can trade Waitman for some more draft capital, but we’d be okay if the Steelers keep Waitman. Johnston’s selection reflects confidence in his recovery, but Waitman’s consistent performance last season and in the preseason makes him a valuable trade chip or a potential roster keep. Both will be punting in the NFL in 2025.

Conclusion

Thanks to our Town Hall contributors—Ken Sterner, Ted Webb, Marc Mosley, Adam, and Kayla—for this 53-man roster prediction. With 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and three specialists, we prioritized balance, allocating eight offensive and nine defensive practice squad spots. We omitted veterans like Robert Woods, Calvin Anderson, and Cory Trice, with Will Howard, Trice, and Anderson as IR candidates. Omar Khan’s final roster, set after Tuesday’s cutdowns, is an initial one and potentially fluid. The Steelers may add fresh faces via waivers, likely at offensive line, wide receiver, or defensive back. How does our prediction stack up? Who did we miss? Share your picks in the comments!

