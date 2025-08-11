Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Tips For Attending Training Camp

After missing 2024, I returned to Latrobe for the 2025 Steelers training camp, joining Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora and photographer Tim Rice for a few exciting days. With just a couple of practices left before the team heads to Pittsburgh for final preseason prep, I’m sharing my perspective as an average fan.

While Alex’s detailed notes and podcasts with Dave Bryan, paired with Tim’s stellar photography (like this shot), cover the on-field action, I’ll focus on the off-field experience and logistics to help you plan your visit.

Returning for another day of Steelers training camp. Sat with the great @Alex_Kozora & photographer extraordinaire @TimotRice yesterday. Glad to spend time with fellow fans like @KenSterner & @ScottJuba among others: @mbgreenman Hope to see some of yinz there. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/MVvEBRD2rh — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 6, 2025

Getting to Latrobe and Finding Affordable Lodging

The Steelers have held training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe every year since 1966, except during the COVID hiatus. Nestled in the Laurel Highlands, it’s about a 90-minute drive from Pittsburgh International Airport, which offers the most flight options. Fans drive from as far as South Carolina or Indiana, while locals like Alex commute daily.

For out-of-state fans like me or Tim, lodging is key. Latrobe hotels can hit $300 per night during camp, so consider nearby towns like Greensburg or New Stanton. I stayed in New Stanton, just 12 miles away off the Pennsylvania Turnpike, for half the price. I met a father and son from Minnesota who drove down after catching a Pirates game in Pittsburgh — their 30th MLB park. They loved that Steelers camp is free, unlike the Vikings’ paid practices, and wished the team luck (except in Dublin, where the Steelers face the Vikings in a 2025 international game). You can also find cabins, bed-and-breakfasts, or RV camping. My buddy Rich Frankenfield parked his RV at the Elks Lodge for Friday Night Lights. A quick search on sites like Go Laurel Highlands will uncover plenty of options.

Navigating Training Camp Entry

Attending training camp is free, but you’ll need tickets from the Steelers website for public practices. Here’s how to navigate entry:

Parking: Free on a large grass field off Saint Vincent Drive, opening at 11 a.m. Arrive by 10:45 a.m. to queue up early and park within 10-15 minutes, as it can get congested. As I posted on X, arriving by 11:30 a.m. often avoids long lines.

Security: Lines form at ticket readers around 11:45 a.m. but move quickly. Port-a-potties near the entrance are handy on arrival and departure.

What to Bring: Pack a blanket for grass seating or to cushion the grandstand’s aluminum benches, a clear NFL bag to speed up security, and binoculars to catch action across all three fields.

Top Tip: Bring water and sunscreen — shade is limited and summer heat can be intense.

Just arrived in time to sit in line. @KenSterner about 30 minutes behind me might have timed it perfectly. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/03JakR1KyQ — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 5, 2025

But be prepared for another line. They do not start letting people through security and ticket readers until about 11:45 a.m. But just like the car line, it moves quickly once it opens.

Thoughtfully, they have a row of port-a-potties in the parking lot near the practice field entrance. These come in handy on arrival and departure.

You can bring blankets, drinks, chairs and other items. I chose to bring a blanket plus had my extra items in a clear NFL bag, which avoided having to open the bag. The blanket is handy for either sitting on the grass around the fields or as improvised cushions for the hard aluminum benches in the small grandstand. I like to pack a pair of binoculars since there can be activities on all three fields.

Once Inside

Access to the grounds is available nearly two hours before practice scheduled to start. Folks like to stake out their spots on the grass or grandstand. There is very limited shade, so make sure to hydrate thoroughly. There are several booths for photo opportunities (no signatures). The Hall of Honor Museum has a tent where former Steelers have a photo opportunity from 12 to 1 p.m.. This past week, I met LT Jon Kolb (1969-81), CB Bryant McFadden (2005-08, 2010-11), and RB Tim Worley (1989-93). I appreciate the opportunity to share memories of Steelers’ past seasons with the players who experienced them.

Jon Kolb a great NFL lineman for 13 years all with Pittsburgh from the 70’s. Considered a strongman. He proved it by competing in the World’s Strongest Man competition placing 4th twice against much heavier opponents. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/QqemA1SfFv — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 6, 2025

There is a kids activity area to burn up some energy, and a Steelers Store to buy game-worn memorabilia or other Steelers paraphernalia. But they have a bypass lane, so you do not have to go through the store. After the Steelers Store, the grounds open up with some benches to picnic from the food trucks or what you packed in.

For autographs or close up pictures of players coming onto the field, people line up off to the left behind the grandstand along a sidewalk. They give access to the building where the players come out about 10 minutes before practice starts. If you are lucky, some players may sign items before practice. But the best opportunities come after practice ends.

The Practice Experience and Leaving

Players trickle out in small groups, warming up across three fields before full-team dynamic stretching near the grandstand. The offense in white jerseys works in front of you, while the defense in yellow drills on farther fields. Highlights include seven-shots (offense vs. defense from the two-yard line), seven-on-seven passing drills and two-minute drills.

Padded practices bring the intensity with “popping” in backs-on-backers drills. Practices end around 4:15 p.m. Autograph seekers gather near the baseball infield fence as players pass by. I like to linger to watch players catching extra jugs machine balls, which also let’s traffic clear for an easier exit.

Exploring Beyond the Practice Field

With only one practice daily, you’ll have time to explore. I arrive for the parking queue by 10:45 a.m. and leave by 4:30 p.m. Nearby restaurants like Sharkey’s and Dino’s on Route 30 are fan favorites, often hosting Steelers Nation Radio broadcasts or former players. At Dino’s, I enjoyed their wings and spotted Brett Kiesel, Ryan Clark and Bryant McFadden at a nearby table, joined by Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder for their Pivot Podcast.

I had a quick chat with Crowder, facilitated by Mike Marchinsky, the Steelers’ Alumni Relations head and brainchild of using Renegade as an intern in 2001.

Some for@er Pittsburgh Steelers at Dino’s. Who do you see? #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/adWxv33x46 — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 5, 2025

Take Advantage of the Laurel Highlands

The Laurel Highlands, spanning Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties, offers plenty for a family vacation. Golfers can play courses tied to Latrobe native Arnold Palmer, architecture buffs can visit Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater, and history lovers can explore Fort Ligonier or the Flight 93 Memorial. Nature trails and state parks abound.

Check out Go Laurel Highlands for more information.

Conclusion

If you’ve never been to Steelers training camp, don’t wait like I did — bring your family and witness the team come together for the 2025 season. From meeting legends like Jon Kolb to watching current players in action, it’s a one-of-a-kind experience for any fan. Check the Steelers website or Steelers Nation Radio for schedule updates and have a backup plan for lightning cancellations (they’ll practice in rain, but storms shut things down). What’s your favorite training camp memory, or what tips would you share for first timers? Drop them in the comments!

Sauls hits a 36 yard field goal to ice today’s practice. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/no4QNBNTER — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 6, 2025

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. To capture the laid-back vibe of a summer day at training camp, here is My Babe performed by Little Walter. It’s a perfect soundtrack for relaxing on the grass while watching the Steelers grind.