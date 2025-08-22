Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Plays Ugly In Carolina

A few years ago, it was easy to find Steelers bars that carried Steelers preseason games. With the NFL controlling licensing and cranking up the per-seat ticket costs, the number of pure Steelers bars has declined. You can still find plenty of places carrying the game, but you will be sharing space with fans from other teams or locations that have to balance business.

The Frederick Steelers Club in Maryland has been showing games at the Frederick X-Golf for the past few seasons. But Thursdays are a problem since this is their regular trivia night. So, I opted to watch the game at home.

I paid $59 for an annual subscription for NFL+. But they only show the game starting at kickoff. So, I was listening to Steelers Nation Radio (SNR) for pregame news. Ramon Foster had been covering games with Max Starks, but this was his last game as he will be going back to his alma mater as the booth analyst for Tennessee Volunteers football during the regular season. I miss Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley along with longtime play-by-play broadcaster Bill Hillgrove. But Rob King and Max are an effective team and much better to listen to than national pundits or local Carolina broadcasters not familiar with the Steelers.

I missed the first few series since I could not bring up the game on the NFL network app. But my wife was finally able to navigate to the national broadcast as I ineffectually grumbled at the greedy NFL streaming contracts.

Streaming NFL games suck. Paid for @nflnetwork NFL+ and see Steelers preseason game but nothing happens when trying to open the app. — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 21, 2025

Now, onto the game. Just my overall impressions as an average fan. I’ve included links in the conclusion for more detailed analysis by a variety of Steelers Depot contributors.

Steelers’ Offense

What a mess to start the game. Mason Rudolph played tentatively and threw another weak interception against a backup Panthers secondary. Skylar Thompson looked much more in command of the offense. Thompson’s long pass to Scotty Miller at the end of the half to set up a field goal to tie the game 10-10 was outstanding. Could there be a competition for QB2? Logan Woodside looked better at quarterback, but he is not in the roster picture.

Jaylen Warren fumbled in his first preseason appearance. The Steelers recovered but ball security is a concern for the Steelers’ starting running back. Kaleb Johnson ran smoother but has been playing a lot of preseason snaps. Trey Sermon and Lew Nichols both looked effective later in the game.

Kaleb gets the first on 3rd #Steelers pic.twitter.com/od4Yw4ZdJ4 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 21, 2025

The two wide receivers who stood out to me were Scotty Miller and Lance McCutcheon. The latter benefitted by the surprise release of Roc Taylor a few days ago. Miller solidified a spot on the initial roster while McCutcheon made a case for the practice squad.

The offensive line concerns me. Zach Frazier was penalized early for holding, and the starting line sans Isaac Seumalo was ineffective at opening running lanes against backup players. Depth is a concern too. I was pleased to see Ryan McCollum playing after missing time due to injury, but his three penalties are a concern. Though the one for adjusting the ball prior to the snap seems bogus. I see centers do that virtually every play. What caused officials to throw a flag that time? But the backups are a lackluster group. I believe Omar Khan will likely sign linemen after Tuesday’s cutdowns.

Steelers’ Defense

The defense did not start the game seriously in my opinion. Too many missed tackles and penalties. I really do not like the NFL crackdown on “sportsmanship” penalties. Jalen Ramsey did give an extra shove that drew a penalty, but that happens multiple times during games. He didn’t throw Panthers RB Trevor Etienne to the ground. Didn’t grab a facemask. A verbal warning would have been more appropriate.

Similar penalty on a Pittsburgh offensive lineman for finishing a play by blocking a defender into the ground. The officials called it an illegal block to the back. Once contact is made as players twist and turn to shed a block such contact is bound to happen. The NFL is giving the officials too much control of the game outcome.

The Ramsey-Joey Porter Jr.-Darius Slay trio saw limited action against a backup-heavy Panthers offense but showed tight coverage on short routes. But overall, the defense looked flat early, with missed tackles on Jack Plummer’s opening drive leading to a quick field goal.

James Pierre’s interception in the end zone prevented the Panthers from extending their early 3-0 lead.

DeMarvin Leal played a mixed bag. Fighting for a roster spot he was aggressive and showed athleticism but was penalized twice. Once for lining up offsides on the Steelers’ first defensive play and later for a facemask while trying to make a tackle. Do not think he did enough to make the initial roster unless injuries shuffle the deck.

The Steelers may have dodged a bullet after Derrick Harmon carted off the field with a knee injury. He showed up later on the sidelines without crutches, and hopefully, he is not out for too long.

Video of #Steelers DL Derrick Harmon emotional as he's carted off the field during today's game. pic.twitter.com/gqymPJUQ9A — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 22, 2025

Jack Sawyer penetrating for some big tackles stood out. But the guy who stole the show on defense was Yahya Black. A fifth-round pick selected as a run stuffer, he reached the quarterback on back-to-back plays, including a strip-sack recovered by Mark Robinson.

The most confounding play was the Panthers’ touchdown to a wide-open receiver in the end zone. The Steelers blitzed but you simply cannot allow a receiver to saunter into the end zone with no coverage.

How could a receiver be that wide open in the end zone? #HereWeGo https://t.co/Sq2ggMhpLu — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 22, 2025

Special Teams

Ben Sauls stood out on special teams. His four field goals, including a 50-yarder, are great audition tape for a future team.

Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman just one punt apiece. Waitman hit a 35-yarder that caromed sideways out of bounds at the Carolina 30. Johnston punt only 33 yards that Trevor Etienne returned 10 yards to the 33-yard line. The punters alternated holding for field goals and extra points with no issues. A push. Will be interesting to see who makes the initial roster and if Omar Khan is able to trade the other one.

The coverage teams did okay on kickoffs. They gave up a long of 28 yards but otherwise Carolina kick returners averaged less than 20 yards. Kaleb Johnson averaged a pedestrian 22 yards on three returns and took a hard shot on one. Ke’Shawn Williams averaged a solid but unspectacular 8.5 yards on two punt returns.

Your Hot Takes During the Game

Ross McCorkle’s Live Update and Discussion Threads kept fans engaged, with 630 first-half comments and 428 more in second half as the backups took over.

Here are the top three comments from each half. Disqus highlighted these top fan reactions.

The top first-half comments:

Ralph Neeley made the top first-half comment. After Derrick Harmon was carted off the field. “No injuries please 🤞🙏”

Tibs noted the loss of a Rooney family member: “Condolences to the Rooney family for the sudden passing of Matthew Rooney, grandson of Steelers founder Art Rooney. He was found dead at his East Hampton home on August 15. He was 51 years old. A member of one of America’s most powerful sports dynasties, he carved out his own identity as a writer, patron of the arts, and presence at the ballet and opera. May he Rest in Peace.”

Jason W did not like the early turnover. “Oh Mason. Can’t imagine why nobody that matters thinks he’s a starter.”

The second-half comments:

Yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery led the second-half comments by spotting Derrick Harmon following his knee injury: “Harmon on the sideline in street clothes. Encouraging.” CD, mindful of Harmon’s injury, wants to limit exposure of another rookie defensive linemen. “I have seen enough of Black. He does not need to get hurt.” T R the Steelers Depot photographer extraordinaire settles the QB competition “Skylar is QB2.”

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

Conclusion

This sloppy game, marred by penalties and missed tackles, leaves work to do before the Jets opener in 16 days. Yahya Black and Skylar Thompson emerged as roster locks, but the offensive line needs reinforcement. Who else makes the cut? Join the Depot discussion!

I’m anxious to hear an update on Derrick Harmon’s knee injury.

Some unheralded players may have earned a place on the 53-man roster or practice squad like Lew Nichols.

But Trey Sermon making his own case.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The preseason’s done, and for some, it’s their “Last Dance” in Black and Gold. Here’s Donna Summer’s classic Last Dance to mark the roster battles ending.