Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Error Filled Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers played their second preseason game of the 2025 season against Tampa Bay at home following a Thursday joint practice session. QB Baker Mayfield reportedly moved Tampa’s passing offense against Pittsburgh’s secondary. Reports suggested the Steelers’ offense struggled in the two-minute drill. After a solid showing last week, would Tampa expose the depth of Pittsburgh’s roster?

Once again, Mike Tomlin chose to sit nearly two dozen veterans along with several players nursing injuries. This was a game to gauge the depth of the team. At least one local sports pundit questioned the value of preseason games if starters did not play and teams only used basic “vanilla” schemes on offense and defense.

I’m just an average Steelers fan and enjoy preseason games that give developing players buried deep on depth charts an opportunity to earn a roster spot. Like LB James Harrison so many years ago. Could rookies or fringe players like WR Max Hurleman or RB Lew Nichols rise to the occasion, much like Harrison did?

Paul Zeise calls NFL preseason a money grab with vanilla schemes and limited starters. Disagree! Got 2 Steelers-Tampa tickets for under $50! Great for young players' experience and coaches testing lineups, like Tomlin refining O-line timing. Worth it! #HereWeGo What's your take? — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 16, 2025

GameDay Experience

I gave my Champions Club season tickets to the teenage daughter of former PennWest California rugby coach Dave Bastedo and her boyfriend – both huge Steelers fans. They were thrilled to meet former Steelers’ linebacker Ryan Shazier. On a whim, I decided to attend with Dave’s son, Alex, snagging two tickets for under $50 in Section 519, Row B, with great sightlines.

But I chose to stand in the rotunda with Alex Bastedo, an incoming freshman at IUP who will be playing scrum half for them. IUP won the national title in their division last year. Alex is an aspiring sports journalist and rugby scrum half, who impressed me with his deep knowledge of the Steelers’ 91-man roster and even some Tampa players.

I’ll be watching the game with ⁦@Bastedo1Alex⁩ an aspiring sports journalist in his freshman year at IUP #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/tcZT3rcvT0 — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 16, 2025

Bad Azz BBQ Outside the Stadium

I like to arrive to Acrisure Stadium about four hours before kickoff. The gates do not open until two hours before kickoff but there’s plenty to do outside the stadium. I stopped in the Steelers Pro Shop and then strolled along Art Rooney Avenue as the various displays and vendors set up. After receiving my 2025 Pittsburgh Steelers Yearbook, I followed my nose to a mobile wood-fired BBQ smoker. I tend to fuel up prior to entering the stadium due to the exorbitant concession prices. (a bottle of water on a scorching day cost nearly $7, beers over $10!). The Steelers should have been giving away the water on a sweltering day. I saw more than one heat-stricken fan carted away. I grabbed a plate of Stacy’s savory ribs, falling off the bone, for just $13.

Bad Azz BBQ is family-owned and run by the proprietor, Stacy. She said they’ve been coming to Steelers home games for the past few years.

A shoutout to Bad Azz BBQ. Delicious ribs falling off the bone. Stacy is the proprietor. They’ve been at Steelers home games on Art Rooney Ave last few years. They’re family owned and located on Becks Run Road off E. Carson by Southside. Check them out! #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/KDeGbcPUIT — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 17, 2025

I highly recommend that you eat before entering the stadium. There are dozens of restaurants just a short walk from the stadium, the vending stands, and of course tailgates. My favorite is Lenny & Cindie’s Renegade Tailgate in the Science center parking lot. A welcoming group who goes out of their way to help others. But there are many others to choose from. All with their own selections of food and drink. Or just pack your own feast for prior to the game.

Renegade Tailgate had to wait until 4:30pm to setup. But Lenny & Cindie had it up in running in no time. My favorite at Steelers home games. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/VSJL0zPosx — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) August 17, 2025

Now, onto the game. Just my overall impressions as an average fan. I’ve included links in the conclusion for more detailed analysis by a variety of Steelers Depot Contributors.

Steelers Offense

Déjà vu. Like last week, the Steelers sat most skill-position starters. Likewise, the starting offensive line was in the game except for left guard Isaac Seumalo. But this time the offense did not score on the opening drive. This time, QB Mason Rudolph’s second pass was intercepted.

Rudolph stayed in for three series. The third one a charm as he connected with WR Roman Wilson for 42 yards.

Then a TD pass to WR Brandon Johnson.

Overall, good pass protection. But the run game is anemic until late in the game with the bottom of the depth chart in play. Rookie back Kaleb Johnson managed one 12-yard run but otherwise bottled up. The offensive line must assert themselves more. Lew Nichols blasted off on a 37-yard run. Loved the downfield blocking especially by receivers.

Receivers Roman Wilson and Scotty Miller looked like varsity players. TE JJ Galbreath had a couple catches and some nice blocks. Max Hurleman failed to catch any of his three targets including one in the end zone. But he helped his cause on a special teams play with a fumble recovery.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson played the rest of the first half and almost the whole third quarter. He threw an interception. Not as sharp as previous game but 10 completions from 15 passes for 113 yards. Quarterback Logan Woodside played the entire fourth quarter and also threw an interception. Not an impressive performance as he was unable to lead the offense to a score to take the lead.

Steelers Defense

Initially, the defense forced a three and out. After Rudolph’s interception, the defense held Tampa to a field goal, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty gave them a fresh set of downs, leading to a 7-0 score on a well-thrown pass despite ILB Payton Wilson’s tight coverage.

Another short field after a 37-yard punt return. Tampa converts on fourth and 6. Then, Brandon Echols beat in the end zone and it’s 14-0. That would be the last Tampa scoring until a field goal at the end of the game. Linebacker Eku Leota made a stop on fourth and 1 with 5:39 to play but the Steelers’ offense failed to capitalize.

EDGE rusher Nick Herbig was hurt early in game. Fellow EDGE DeMarvin Leal played a lot of snaps but not much production. Inside linebackers Elandon Roberts and Malik Harrison stood out in the middle while DL Derek Harmon notched his first sack.

The Tampa receivers found the soft spots in the zone defense against the Pittsburgh secondary. Cornerback D’Shawn Jamison made up for an early special teams penalty by forcing a fumble recovered by safety Quindell Johnson in the fourth quarter. Both may be fighting for the same spot on the practice squad.

Special Teams

With a few exceptions, special teams were counterproductive. Jamison touched the kicker on a field goal attempt that gave Tampa a new set of downs and resulted in a touchdown.

Chris Boswell kicked into the end zone giving Tampa the ball at the 35-yard line. Kaleb Johnson had one good kick return of 34 yards. Ke’Shawn Williams back for kickoffs and punts. He averaged 6.8 yards on 5 punt returns. Just couldn’t get loose.

Corliss Waitman rocketed a 60-yard punt, but the coverage unit allowed the returner to gain 37 yards before bringing him down leading to Tampa’s second score. You see Kuntz getting hurt at tail end of the clip.

Big punt by Waitman but big return as well #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/YsbMUTl9S4 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 16, 2025

Ben Sauls missed a 43-yard field goal to take the lead in the fourth quarter. A low snap may have contributed. Logan Lee did an excellent job as an emergency snapper but his snap on the field goal attempt a low missile.

TE Kevin Foelsch penalized for illegal formation giving Tampa 5 extra yards following a Cam Johnston punt.

But the special teams did make some big plays. Cam Johnston and Waitman both had punts forcing Tampa starts well behind the 20. Waitman 58 yard punt muffed and Max Hurleman recovers the ball leading to Pittsburgh tying the game 14-14.

Your Hot Takes During the Game

Ross McCorkle’s Live Update and Discussion Threads kept fans engaged, with 597 first half comments. And 242 more in second half as the backups took over.

Here are the top three comments from each half. Disqus highlighted these top fan reactions.

The top first half comments:

DLFoot made the top first half comment. Payton Wilson tight coverage on first TD but not in a position to see the ball: “Wilson has got to get his head around. He was in position to make that play. Coverage is supposed to be his strength.” Host, Ross McCorkle welcomed everyone with a question. “Welcome back everybody! With mostly the same group of players tonight, what do you most look forward to seeing? I want flashes from Kaleb Johnson and more from Jack Sawyer.” LJHGuitar focused on the running game. He got some late in the game. “Like to see the running game get going some tonight.”

The second half comments slowed as backups took over, but diehard fans stayed vocal past the final whistle:

Xane on the live update for the first time and gets the top second half comment. Fantastic job! “First time I’ve ever watched a game with you guys. I enjoyed it.” BigDickSwangin frustrated with the offense in the fourth quarter. “4th and 7, let’s throw it 3 yards.” Rico Palazzo compliments a young receiver. Or should I say backhandedly compliments? “Roc Taylor has a kind of Plaxico Burress look. Hopefully, he doesn’t shoot himself in the thigh.”

Wish I could have joined you all. Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

Conclusion

The game was entertaining for me. They even played Renegade in the fourth quarter and the crowd got into it. Players like Ke’Shawn Williams and Lew Nichols trying to make every snap count since it could be the difference between a spot on the roster, practice squad, or the waiver wire. Mike Tomlin’s post-game presser noted Nick Herbig and Christian Kuntz likely avoided major injuries, with Gareth Warren in concussion protocol. Keep an eye on transaction news. We will see if there are immediate repercussions for the sloppy mistakes made on the field. They are on a short week for their last preseason game on Thursday night.

Then, on August 26 the axe will fall on the 38 players who fail to make the initial 53-man roster. Up to 17 could be signed to the practice squad, though some spots may be taken by signing players from other teams who fail to make their squads.

The announced ‘paid attendance’ of 64,224 felt generous—likely closer to 54,000—but the crowd still brought energy, especially when ‘Renegade’ played.

Here are several Steelers Depot articles that will provide you finer details on the game:

Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Recap by Jake Brockhoff

Steelers Vs Buccaneers Winners and Losers by Alex Kozora

Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Buccaneers by Tom Mead

Positional Grades: Steelers at Buccaneers by Josh Carney

Listen: Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Analysis by Alex Kozora

What did you think of the backups’ performance? Join the discussion on Steelers Depot and let’s keep the momentum going for preseason game three!

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Preseason games are not everyone’s cup of tea. They want to see all the stars and exotic plays. But I love the Steelers, so I’ll take a spoonful if I can’t have the whole bowl. Here is Spoonful performed by Howlin Wolf.